Brussels Sprouts At Costco Aren't Worth Buying, According To Reddit

In addition to wholesale prices on bulk staples and a virally popular food court, Costco also has some great deals on fresh produce. While we deemed organic bags of Brussels sprouts a must-buy from Costco's produce department, others don't agree. Taking to Reddit, many customers had only negative things to say about the vegetables.

Costco's Brussels sprouts are pre-cut and bagged, but convenience isn't worth anything if the product itself is spoiled — and that's what most Redditors found when they took a bag home. One Redditor wrote, "I bought Costco's organic Brussels sprouts, and over half of them were eaten by bugs." Many responded that bugs are naturally occurring pests in organic produce because chemical pesticides aren't used. But if half the bag has been nibbled to bits, they're hardly worth their bargain price. Beyond grievances over bug infestations, many also complained about poor quality and durability. In other Reddit posts, some said that the sprouts "go bad instantly" and that "they smell funky after three days." Another suggested that buying the produce in bulk wasn't a good idea, stating, "Unless you cook the whole bag the day you buy them, these bags of veggies will go bad."

Apparently Brussels sprouts aren't the only disappointing item from Costco's produce section. There are also certain types of fruit to avoid buying at Costco since they spoil at a faster rate. As one Redditor theorizes, "Some stores don't have high enough turnover, so if it's not stock day, you'll end up with older stuff."