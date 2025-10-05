Brussels Sprouts At Costco Aren't Worth Buying, According To Reddit
In addition to wholesale prices on bulk staples and a virally popular food court, Costco also has some great deals on fresh produce. While we deemed organic bags of Brussels sprouts a must-buy from Costco's produce department, others don't agree. Taking to Reddit, many customers had only negative things to say about the vegetables.
Costco's Brussels sprouts are pre-cut and bagged, but convenience isn't worth anything if the product itself is spoiled — and that's what most Redditors found when they took a bag home. One Redditor wrote, "I bought Costco's organic Brussels sprouts, and over half of them were eaten by bugs." Many responded that bugs are naturally occurring pests in organic produce because chemical pesticides aren't used. But if half the bag has been nibbled to bits, they're hardly worth their bargain price. Beyond grievances over bug infestations, many also complained about poor quality and durability. In other Reddit posts, some said that the sprouts "go bad instantly" and that "they smell funky after three days." Another suggested that buying the produce in bulk wasn't a good idea, stating, "Unless you cook the whole bag the day you buy them, these bags of veggies will go bad."
Apparently Brussels sprouts aren't the only disappointing item from Costco's produce section. There are also certain types of fruit to avoid buying at Costco since they spoil at a faster rate. As one Redditor theorizes, "Some stores don't have high enough turnover, so if it's not stock day, you'll end up with older stuff."
Better places to shop for fresh Brussels sprouts
Considering how quickly Costco produce spoils, you might want to look for Brussels sprouts elsewhere. We have a long ranking of the produce selections of 23 popular grocery store chains for you to explore so you'll find the best vegetables and fruits. Of course, farmer's markets are always the most ideal place to shop for sprouts (or any produce for that matter) as they offer the freshest and most seasonal produce – speaking of which, Brussels sprouts peak in autumn and winter.
One of the best tips for delicious Brussels sprouts is to choose the firmest, most tightly-packed, and evenly shaped sprouts. Additionally, make sure that each one possesses a vibrant green hue with no browning or yellowing. If the Brussels sprouts are larger, they'll probably be more on the bitter end of the spectrum, while smaller sprouts will be sweeter.
If you take Brussels sprouts out of the bag and they are a bit smelly, not all hope is lost. You can parboil the sprouts in salt water to rid them of their sulfurous odor and resulting bitterness, before proceeding with the recipe you have in mind. Worried about your bag spoiling before you get around to cooking them all? Pre-cook fresh Brussels sprouts by blanching them and then place them in sealable bags to freeze for future meals.