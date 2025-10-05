The Roasting Mistake That's Costing You Money (And The Easy Fix)

Roasts are the centerpieces of many of our favorite big meals and celebrations, and if you avoid a simple mistake, they don't need to cost a fortune. You of course want to impress your guests with the tastiest, most tender meat you can make, and that might naturally lead you to expensive cuts of meat like beef tenderloin as the only answer. While those cuts are delicious, they aren't necessary at all. When talking to Douglas Keane, a chef at the Michelin-starred Cyrus Restaurant, about mistakes everyone makes when roasting meat, he told us that you should never overlook some of the cheapest cuts of meat.

Keane told us, "While cuts like shanks are better suited for braising, they can be slow roasted with excellent results." This is because the things that often make cuts of beef or pork cheap are actually solved by long roasting periods. The most affordable cuts of meat tend to be tough, coming from areas of the animal that work hard, and thus forming lots of connective tissue. That connective tissue is made up of collagen, and when collagen gets heated up past 160 degrees Fahrenheit, it melts into lusciously rich gelatin. This is how tough cuts like brisket or ribs get so tender and moist as they cook for hours. So when making a roast for dinner, which will require hours of cooking anyway, tough cuts don't just end up as tender as pricey ones. They often turn out even more flavorful.