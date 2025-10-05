The Roasting Mistake That's Costing You Money (And The Easy Fix)
Roasts are the centerpieces of many of our favorite big meals and celebrations, and if you avoid a simple mistake, they don't need to cost a fortune. You of course want to impress your guests with the tastiest, most tender meat you can make, and that might naturally lead you to expensive cuts of meat like beef tenderloin as the only answer. While those cuts are delicious, they aren't necessary at all. When talking to Douglas Keane, a chef at the Michelin-starred Cyrus Restaurant, about mistakes everyone makes when roasting meat, he told us that you should never overlook some of the cheapest cuts of meat.
Keane told us, "While cuts like shanks are better suited for braising, they can be slow roasted with excellent results." This is because the things that often make cuts of beef or pork cheap are actually solved by long roasting periods. The most affordable cuts of meat tend to be tough, coming from areas of the animal that work hard, and thus forming lots of connective tissue. That connective tissue is made up of collagen, and when collagen gets heated up past 160 degrees Fahrenheit, it melts into lusciously rich gelatin. This is how tough cuts like brisket or ribs get so tender and moist as they cook for hours. So when making a roast for dinner, which will require hours of cooking anyway, tough cuts don't just end up as tender as pricey ones. They often turn out even more flavorful.
Swap out in cheaper cuts of meat for more affordable roasts with more flavor
The great thing about roasting cheaper cuts of meat is that there is one for every occasion. The first place to look is anything that comes from the shoulder. This would be pork shoulder or chuck for beef. Meat from the shoulder not only has lots of connective tissue, but it also contains lots of fat, which means there is little risk of overcooking these cuts. That fat also translates to lots of flavor. These cuts are classic for shredded meals like pulled pork and pot roast but can be dry roasted and sliced as well.
You will also find plenty of lean roasts that are affordable, and they will be delicious if you cook them properly. For beef, brisket is great, but round roasts are also very cheap. Beef round comes from the rear of the animal and has very little fat, but when cooked slow in the oven you can slice it into a delicious roast beef dinner. The closest analog for pork would be pork loin. Being both lean and mild, it is one of the most affordable pork cuts. Roasting is the perfect way to tenderize it, and it is easily given a flavor boost with rubs and sauces. Or, if your guests don't mind getting a little messy, don't shy away from roasting spare ribs either. It does not take a lot of money to make good roasted meat, just a little bit of skill and ingenuity.