How To Store Parsnips So They Stay Fresh For A Whole Lot Longer

Like many root vegetables, parsnips tend to last for a while before they go bad. However, that does not mean that they are completely indestructible. Parsnips need the right conditions to ensure they stick around for a few weeks — or longer. Since they are typically left underground during the winter, parsnips are a pretty durable vegetable. They can last about one or two weeks at room temperature, but transferring them to the fridge increases their lifespan to anywhere from two to six months. However, you cannot just stick them in the fridge and expect the veggies to keep for months. You will need to remind the parsnips of the moist soil they sprung forth from.

Wrap them in a plastic bag to trap the moisture in, or place it in the fridge's vegetable crisper drawer, where they will get the perfect amount of humidity. When you do keep the parsnips in the fridge, you will want to keep them away from other produce. Fruits and vegetables that produce ethylene gas, like apples, tomatoes, avocados, and peppers, can cause parsnips to develop a bitter taste and go bad faster. If you are harvesting the parsnips from your own garden, trim a few inches off the leaves as an extra step to keep the root vegetables fresh longer. You can keep them in the fridge, but any excess harvest can be stored in a cool, humid root cellar, basement, or garage.