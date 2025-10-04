What To Keep In Mind When Choosing Fish For Your Stir-Fry

Choosing the perfect sauce, noodles, and veggies for your stir-fry is important, but the protein should be given equal consideration. Picks like chicken breast or pork tenderloin are relatively straightforward to add to the dish, but fish gets a little more complicated. We sat down with an expert who dished out her best tips for picking the right seafood for your stir fry.

The flavor is certainly a weighty subject when considering fish options, but texture is the first thing Allie Hagerty, Food Blogger at Seasoned and Salted and One Bowl Bakery, thinks of. "Use firm, meaty fish that won't flake apart in a hot wok or skillet," she advises. For Hagerty, seafood that mimics the heft of meat is often the best fish that holds up well to frying. "Monkfish, halibut, [and] swordfish all [have] steak-like textures, hold shape, and brown well. My absolute favorite is swordfish," she adds.

With high temperatures integral to getting the right finish in stir-frys, Hagerty says the natural moisture level of a fish is also important. "Center-cut salmon is fattier, so it stays juicy," she recommends. While fattier fish fares well in stir-frys, that doesn't mean the exterior of the fish should be wet. "Moisture is the enemy of browning, so blot the fish dry and keep marinades minimal," Hagerty states.