How Many Shrimp Should You Buy For A Dinner Party?

There's something very satisfying about throwing a dinner party. You get to share a delicious meal with some (hopefully) great people, and watch your ideas come to life at the table. But as lovely as that sounds, there are usually a few hurdles along the way, like figuring out exactly how much food to make for each person. This is especially tricky when it comes to something like shrimp, as shellfish typically has a short shelf life, so you don't want to end up with a lot of leftovers. At the same time, it would be a little embarrassing to have people trying to divy up the last shrimp.

We asked food blogger Allie Hagerty of Seasoned & Salted and One Bowl Bakery for her expert opinion on the matter and she said that when serving shrimp as an appetizer, the magic figure is about ⅓ pound (three to five large shrimp), per person. However, if the main course is shrimp-focused, you'll need a little more. Hagerty says, "Pasta, rice, or stir-fry main: about ½ pound per person."

As for something like grilled fish tacos, aim for ½ pound per person if you don't have a lot of side dishes, but if you're making something like Mexican street corn or fiery pinto beans to serve with them, ⅓ pound should do.