Don't Boil Chicken Before Grilling It. Do This Instead
There are some incredibly easy to follow cooking tips that can dramatically elevate your culinary game. Toasting spices before adding them to a dish is one example; scrambling eggs over low heat is another. The expert tip we're introducing today is guaranteed to take your grilled chicken to the next level: When pre-cooking your chicken before grilling it, skip boiling and poach it instead.
Pre-cooking chicken before it hits the grill has several advantages, not least that it guarantees that the chicken will be cooked all the way through. But while several recipes recommend boiling the chicken as the first step, Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef Celebrity Chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898, emphatically warns against it: "Boiling usually leads to a rubbery texture and no flavor once you grill it."
There's a science behind why you should be poaching instead of boiling. When chicken is boiled, it's exposed to high heat, and the proteins contract tightly and squeeze out moisture, leaving the meat dry and rubbery. "It's much easier to control the internal temperature of the chicken if you poach it," says Shoults, adding that the key to not overcooking the chicken is to patiently poach over a low heat until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
The many advantages of pre-cooked chicken
There are three things that make grilled chicken truly great: A nice char on the outside, tender and juicy meat on the inside, and layers of flavor from the marinade to the smoke. While amateur grill-masters might scoff at the idea of pre-cooking — preferring to preach about the virtues of the two-zone grilling method — poaching chicken offers tremendous upside. "[The] great benefits of poaching chicken beforehand are that it ensures the meat is cooked through, adds moisture, and also reduces your grill time," says Shoults.
This step also gives you an easy way to build extra layers of flavor by experimenting with different poaching liquids. You could keep it simple and poach in salted water, which lets your marinade shine without interference. For a richer flavor, try poaching in chicken stock. Or if you're feeling more adventurous, experiment with coconut milk or red wine, depending on the flavors you want to highlight in your grilled chicken.
Once your chicken is prepped, grilling becomes all about flavor and texture. Start off on a reasonably high heat (425-450 degrees Fahrenheit) to trigger the Maillard reaction, giving the chicken that irresistible, smoky char. Keep the grill clean and well-oiled, and place the chicken over direct heat just long enough to sear. These simple finishing touches will ensure every bite is perfectly juicy and flavorful.