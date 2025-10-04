There are some incredibly easy to follow cooking tips that can dramatically elevate your culinary game. Toasting spices before adding them to a dish is one example; scrambling eggs over low heat is another. The expert tip we're introducing today is guaranteed to take your grilled chicken to the next level: When pre-cooking your chicken before grilling it, skip boiling and poach it instead.

Pre-cooking chicken before it hits the grill has several advantages, not least that it guarantees that the chicken will be cooked all the way through. But while several recipes recommend boiling the chicken as the first step, Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef Celebrity Chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898, emphatically warns against it: "Boiling usually leads to a rubbery texture and no flavor once you grill it."

There's a science behind why you should be poaching instead of boiling. When chicken is boiled, it's exposed to high heat, and the proteins contract tightly and squeeze out moisture, leaving the meat dry and rubbery. "It's much easier to control the internal temperature of the chicken if you poach it," says Shoults, adding that the key to not overcooking the chicken is to patiently poach over a low heat until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.