This Flour Guarantees Extra-Crispy Beer Batter Every Time

Nailing the perfect beer batter can take some effort. Whether you're frying fish or onion rings, a light, crispy batter is key to providing a delicious crunch that can take your dish to the next level. The problem is that many batters end up thick and doughy, lacking the texture you want. The problem (and solution) is in your flour mixture. If you want your beer batter to be crispy down to the last bite, start mixing in rice flour.

We talked to Allie Hagerty, food blogger of Seasoned and Salted and One Bowl Bakery, about how she makes sure her beer batter delivers the crispiest bite. "A blend works best, I usually do about 70% all-purpose flour and 30% rice flour (or cornstarch)," she says. The secret lies in how rice flour differs from wheat flour. "Lower gluten gives you a lighter bite," Hagerty explains. "Plus you get a nice, crackly crust! The fish will also stay crisp longer after frying."

Gluten absorbs more moisture and fat than rice flour and cornstarch, which can weigh a batter down if you use only wheat flour. By following Hagerty's 70/30 ratio, you're ensuring a much lighter result. You still need some protein in the flour so the batter forms and sticks, but adding rice flour strikes the perfect balance between texture and function.