This Flour Guarantees Extra-Crispy Beer Batter Every Time
Nailing the perfect beer batter can take some effort. Whether you're frying fish or onion rings, a light, crispy batter is key to providing a delicious crunch that can take your dish to the next level. The problem is that many batters end up thick and doughy, lacking the texture you want. The problem (and solution) is in your flour mixture. If you want your beer batter to be crispy down to the last bite, start mixing in rice flour.
We talked to Allie Hagerty, food blogger of Seasoned and Salted and One Bowl Bakery, about how she makes sure her beer batter delivers the crispiest bite. "A blend works best, I usually do about 70% all-purpose flour and 30% rice flour (or cornstarch)," she says. The secret lies in how rice flour differs from wheat flour. "Lower gluten gives you a lighter bite," Hagerty explains. "Plus you get a nice, crackly crust! The fish will also stay crisp longer after frying."
Gluten absorbs more moisture and fat than rice flour and cornstarch, which can weigh a batter down if you use only wheat flour. By following Hagerty's 70/30 ratio, you're ensuring a much lighter result. You still need some protein in the flour so the batter forms and sticks, but adding rice flour strikes the perfect balance between texture and function.
Tips for making a better beer batter with rice flour
Beer batter tastes great for a reason, and rice flour enhances it by improving texture. To make sure everything turns out perfectly, however, Hagerty has some simple prep steps that can make a big difference. "A good tip is to keep the batter cold, don't overmix," urges Hagerty. If you find your batter isn't quite the right consistency, that's easy enough to fix. "A few lumps in the batter are fine," says Hagerty, "Loosen with a splash of beer, if it thickens."
There are plenty of great brands of beer to use in batter – just remember to use cold and bubbly beer straight from the fridge. Since gluten forms when it gets warm, the colder you can keep everything, the better. Some even use chilled bowls for mixing the batter. You can also add a splash of ice-cold vodka to your batter as it reacts with hot oil better than water or beer and evaporates faster, making the batter bubblier and crispier once fried.
When it's time to cook up recipes like beer-battered fish, Hagerty advises, "Dry the fish thoroughly ... then give it a light dusting of rice flour before dipping so the batter clings." You also want to keep your oil between 350 and 365 degrees Fahrenheit. "Too cool and you'll get greasy fish, too hot and it'll burn," she explains. Hagerty ends by advising, "Fry in batches and take your time — don't crowd the pot! Turn the fish once, then drain on a rack and salt your fried fish while it's hot."