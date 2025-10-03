The Absolute Best Appetizer To Take To A Barbecue

For even more flavorful dimensionality, Robbie Shoults recommends a spicy Mexican-style deviled egg recipe that he and his culinary team created: "In the filling, we add fresh jalapeños, diced purple onion, cilantro, and then sprinkle smoked paprika on top." These toppings would also bring a vibrant pop of color to the food table at the barbecue, catching eyes and turning heads.

It's worth noting that deviled eggs are perishable and need to be kept chilled. This can be especially important for barbecues held on warmer days. According to the USDA, chilled foods should never be left out of the fridge for longer than two hours, or one hour if the outside temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. For maximum freshness and a longer stay on the food table (if there are any left by then), we suggest serving those deviled eggs on a platter placed atop a bin of ice. At outdoor barbecues, be sure that the food table is situated in the shade.

If you're short on prep time, Shoults recommends bringing corn salad to the barbecue instead. "There are a lot of recipes out there," says the chef, "and the ingredients are simple and require very little effort." Our tried and true corn salad recipe comes together in about 20 minutes, showcasing fresh produce like bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and summer-to-autumn corn, all married with basil leaves and tangy crumbled feta.