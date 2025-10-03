The Absolute Best Appetizer To Take To A Barbecue
You just got invited to a barbecue (yippee!) and now it's time to figure out what dish to bring (less than yippee). Luckily, at a barbecue, the host delivers on the heartier, belly-filling offerings like brisket and brats. That just leaves the appetizers. Yet, when foodies think of "barbecue," one of the most iconic appetizers of all time — deviled eggs — might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But, according to Robbie Shoults, nothing impresses and delights fellow barbecue guests like deviled eggs. The celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898 told Tasting Table his go-to dish to share when a barbecue invitation arrives.
"There are so many variations when it comes to deviled eggs," notes Shoults in an exclusive exchange. "They are a nice complement to add to a great barbecue and usually disappear very quickly." Call 'em The Thinking Man's Potato Chip. True fans know that it's near-impossible to eat just one deviled egg. Their mild flavor also allows bolder barbecued meats to shine. Plus, deviled eggs don't require any fancy cooking techniques to come together and look gourmet. Even beginner home cooks can pull off a tray of 'em — and they're sure to please a crowd.
For extra impressive-looking filling, a piping bag with a decorative tip goes a long way. And for even more flair, we've rounded up 31 ingredients that will seriously upgrade your deviled eggs.
Bust out the deviled eggs to impress and satisfy barbecue guests
For even more flavorful dimensionality, Robbie Shoults recommends a spicy Mexican-style deviled egg recipe that he and his culinary team created: "In the filling, we add fresh jalapeños, diced purple onion, cilantro, and then sprinkle smoked paprika on top." These toppings would also bring a vibrant pop of color to the food table at the barbecue, catching eyes and turning heads.
It's worth noting that deviled eggs are perishable and need to be kept chilled. This can be especially important for barbecues held on warmer days. According to the USDA, chilled foods should never be left out of the fridge for longer than two hours, or one hour if the outside temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. For maximum freshness and a longer stay on the food table (if there are any left by then), we suggest serving those deviled eggs on a platter placed atop a bin of ice. At outdoor barbecues, be sure that the food table is situated in the shade.
If you're short on prep time, Shoults recommends bringing corn salad to the barbecue instead. "There are a lot of recipes out there," says the chef, "and the ingredients are simple and require very little effort." Our tried and true corn salad recipe comes together in about 20 minutes, showcasing fresh produce like bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and summer-to-autumn corn, all married with basil leaves and tangy crumbled feta.