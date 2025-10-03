The Hands-Down Best British Biscuits Around Are An Irresistible Treat
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In Britain, biscuits are serious business. They are not the warm, fluffy, scone-like baked goods found in America. They are not cut open and smothered with butter, nor are they served with anything that might resemble fried chicken or gravy. In the UK and Ireland, biscuits are what Americans might commonly refer to as cookies.
They are sweet, crunchy tea-time treats usually served alongside a hot drink later in the day. Just like in the U.S., there are many different biscuit brands in Britain, and countless types and varieties line supermarket shelves. There are classics, like the digestive and shortbread, and there are the elites. It's all about personal preference, but one biscuit that stands tall amongst the rest is teacakes — more specifically, Tunnock's Tea Cakes.
The chocolate-coated marshmallow balls topped our ranking of 18 popular British biscuits by a long shot, and they did so for a number of reasons. They're light, sweet, and perfectly balanced, with a buttery biscuit base, a fluffy Italian meringue center, and a thin coating of milk chocolate that shatters upon the first bite. They're unlike any American cookie we can think of, and they're so good that they don't even need to be served with a drink. Their foil wrappers make them feel luxurious, and while one is more than enough to fill you up, we couldn't help reaching for multiple servings.
Tunnock's Tea Cakes are a Scottish tradition
Tunnock's is one of the most recognizable biscuit brands in the UK. Founded in Scotland in 1890, the treat makers are famous for their signature caramel wafers and snowballs, but perhaps most notably, they're recognized as the inventors of the chocolate teacake. There are other brands that make their own versions, but the one that's beloved across the nation was invented by Boyd Tunnock, whose father founded Tunnock's.
Tasked with coming up with a new product for the family business in 1956, the young baker piped some homemade Italian meringue onto a biscuit and covered his creation in chocolate. Since then, the Tunnock's Tea Cake has become an iconic part of Scotland's culture, so much so that Queen Elizabeth II, who was a big fan of the treats, knighted Boyd Tunnock in 2019. A wrapped teacake was also launched into space in 2017.
The good news is that you can find them in the U.S., with many specialty food stores stocking them. You can buy them on Amazon, too, and there are dark chocolate versions available for those with less of a sweet tooth. Many people who have had the treats while visiting the UK have been excited to track them down online, with one Amazon customer saying, "Had for the first time in London many years ago and was delighted to find them here." Elsewhere online, people have called them "heavenly," "delicious," and "like a cloud." We have to say, we agree.