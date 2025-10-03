The Hands-Down Best British Biscuits Around Are An Irresistible Treat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In Britain, biscuits are serious business. They are not the warm, fluffy, scone-like baked goods found in America. They are not cut open and smothered with butter, nor are they served with anything that might resemble fried chicken or gravy. In the UK and Ireland, biscuits are what Americans might commonly refer to as cookies.

They are sweet, crunchy tea-time treats usually served alongside a hot drink later in the day. Just like in the U.S., there are many different biscuit brands in Britain, and countless types and varieties line supermarket shelves. There are classics, like the digestive and shortbread, and there are the elites. It's all about personal preference, but one biscuit that stands tall amongst the rest is teacakes — more specifically, Tunnock's Tea Cakes.

The chocolate-coated marshmallow balls topped our ranking of 18 popular British biscuits by a long shot, and they did so for a number of reasons. They're light, sweet, and perfectly balanced, with a buttery biscuit base, a fluffy Italian meringue center, and a thin coating of milk chocolate that shatters upon the first bite. They're unlike any American cookie we can think of, and they're so good that they don't even need to be served with a drink. Their foil wrappers make them feel luxurious, and while one is more than enough to fill you up, we couldn't help reaching for multiple servings.