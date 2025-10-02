Baked Spaghetti Has All The Comfort Of Lasagna And Is As Easy Or Elaborate As You Want

Comfort is a given when you have a pan of lasagna baking in the kitchen. For a lot of us, this dish is the ultimate comfort food, a flavorful hug gathered in messy mouthfuls. And as it turns out, you can say the same for baked spaghetti, only this dish is made with half the effort. After all, they do share the same hearty, rich ingredients, both brought to life by the heat of the oven. When the craving strikes and you don't have time for an elaborate lasagna, take a page out of Tasting Table's very own easy baked spaghetti recipe and pamper your taste buds all the same.

It starts no differently than if you were making a regular pot of meatball spaghetti. Just boil the pasta until al dente and prepare the sauce in the meantime. As always, simmer onion, crushed tomatoes, dried basil, and browned ground beef together. Enriching the dish even further, recipe developer Stephane Rapone also made a bechamel sauce from melted butter, Parmesan cheese, milk, and eggs, seasoned with salt, pepper, and grated nutmeg. Finally, bring everything together in a baking pan, with the sauce-drenched pasta evenly spread out, covered in grated cheese, and ladled with bechamel sauce. Repeat the process with another layer, and bake the foil-covered dish for about 40 minutes. Once done, top it off with some more cheese, bake for another 20 to 30 minutes, and your dinner is all set.