The Nut Everyone Forgets About (And Why It Deserves Your Attention More Than Once A Year)

There are dozens of nuts, so debates about which one reigns supreme often relegate certain nuts to the shadows. Almonds consistently duel it out with peanuts for the top spot, cashews and macadamia nuts have their own little cult following, and walnuts and pecans are considered to be old faithfuls. Meanwhile, chestnuts rarely get the love they deserve — but we believe in singing their praises constantly.

Despite the enduring symbolic reason that chestnuts are eaten on Christmas, there's no reason to limit your enjoyment of them to December alone. Like other types of nuts, chestnuts' nutritional benefits are enough to make you work them into your weekly meals. They're low in calories and great sources of fiber and protein. What makes them different from their counterparts, however, is their antioxidant-rich makeup. Chestnuts have a high amount of vitamin C, as well as gallic and ellagic acid.

Nutrients aside, chestnuts have a taste that makes them far more deserving than the once-a-year love they get. Chestnuts can be pretty bitter, but when roasted (over an open fire or in the oven), they soften and take on a buttery, creamy flavor. They're starchy and sweet, with a flavor that many liken to sweet potatoes. Of course, roasting and salting the nuts to enjoy as a snack is a popular way to enjoy them, but chestnuts have a plethora of uses that will make them your favorite nut.