The Nut Everyone Forgets About (And Why It Deserves Your Attention More Than Once A Year)
There are dozens of nuts, so debates about which one reigns supreme often relegate certain nuts to the shadows. Almonds consistently duel it out with peanuts for the top spot, cashews and macadamia nuts have their own little cult following, and walnuts and pecans are considered to be old faithfuls. Meanwhile, chestnuts rarely get the love they deserve — but we believe in singing their praises constantly.
Despite the enduring symbolic reason that chestnuts are eaten on Christmas, there's no reason to limit your enjoyment of them to December alone. Like other types of nuts, chestnuts' nutritional benefits are enough to make you work them into your weekly meals. They're low in calories and great sources of fiber and protein. What makes them different from their counterparts, however, is their antioxidant-rich makeup. Chestnuts have a high amount of vitamin C, as well as gallic and ellagic acid.
Nutrients aside, chestnuts have a taste that makes them far more deserving than the once-a-year love they get. Chestnuts can be pretty bitter, but when roasted (over an open fire or in the oven), they soften and take on a buttery, creamy flavor. They're starchy and sweet, with a flavor that many liken to sweet potatoes. Of course, roasting and salting the nuts to enjoy as a snack is a popular way to enjoy them, but chestnuts have a plethora of uses that will make them your favorite nut.
Try these various ways to enjoy chestnuts
Just like with other nuts, the easiest foray into trying out chestnuts in other forms is by turning them into a creamy butter. After roasting and peeling the nuts, pulse them into a fine powder, then add water and continue to blend. The nuts have a naturally sweet flavor that works well on its own, but you can elevate the chestnut butter with honey or vanilla extract. With an earthier, sweeter taste than peanut butter, chestnut butter makes a delicious spread for toast and waffles, and a great add-in for smoothies and oatmeal.
Chestnuts are also the perfect ingredient for making dinner taste even heartier. Creamy chestnut mushroom soup pairs the nuts with cremini mushrooms, resulting in a soup brimming with umami, earthy flavors. The softness of the nuts allows them to turn into a smooth soup, but it also brings a creamy touch to other dishes. Rather than roasting the chestnuts, you can braise them in red wine along with pork, beef, or tofu, carrots, and potatoes.
The nuts also make a great stuffing for roast poultry. Bake the nuts with toasted bread, thyme, rosemary, and onions covered in butter before serving with glazed chicken, turkey, or duck. If you'd rather use chestnuts for pasta night, boil and peel them before blending with water. Once smooth, add to a skillet with sauteed onions or shallots; whisk pasta water, herbs, and vinegar into the sauce before adding in your pasta.