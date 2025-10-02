Odds Are, You've Been Sleeping On This Grocery Chain's Store-Brand Hot Dogs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite their ubiquity in the United States, searching for a delicious hot dog can sometimes be a challenge, especially when you're staring at a wall full of options in the supermarket. Ball Park franks may be the most popular brand in the country based on sales data, but the sales numbers don't always paint a full picture, as Ball Park brand hot dogs can sometimes be a less expensive option when customers are seeking a hot dog made from 100% beef. One type of hot dog that customers love is only sold in a few privileged grocery stores, like Whole Foods Market and via Amazon, so you'll have to make a concerted effort to try them, but the 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Uncured Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs are worth the extra trip.

Retailing at $6.99 for six 2-ounce franks, the 365 hot dogs are reasonably priced for uncured, organic, grass-fed beef wieners, bringing the cost of each dog to slightly over $1. Amazon customers are generally pleased with the hot dogs, saying they have a "great meaty flavor" and comparing them to Chicago-style hot dogs. Customers also like that the uncured organic hot dogs have less sodium than some other brands, with 400 milligrams of sodium per frank compared to 480 milligrams of sodium per Ball Park all-beef frank. Another Amazon customer has glowingly compared the franks to traditional Vienna beef dogs, including the authentic casing.