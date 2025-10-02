How Guy Fieri Turns Canned Jackfruit Into The Star Of His BBQ Empanadas

When is BBQ pulled pork not really pulled pork? When you substitute jackfruit for pork. In Southeast Asia, jackfruit has been enjoyed for centuries, but it remains underrated and not well-known in the Western world. Fortunately, chefs like Guy Fieri are showing just how delicious and versatile this fruit can be in surprising ways. With less preparation and cooking than required for a pork shoulder, canned jackfruit can produce an almost identical pulled pork-style dish. Fieri's treatment of it — especially in his BBQ empanadas — makes a delicious and relatively quick substitute.

Instead of low and slow cooking for a pork roast, Fieri sautes onion and garlic, then adds the canned jackfruit for about seven minutes. By then, it's cooked enough to be broken down with a simple potato masher. The fibers of the fruit break apart almost exactly like pulled pork. Cooking jackfruit to a meat-like texture only takes five to 15 minutes, which makes it a great alternative not just if you're vegan but also if you have limited time.

After mashing the fruit until it shreds, it is simple to mix it with barbecue sauce. The recipe calls for it to be spread on a sheet pan and baked until the sauce reaches the caramelization expected from traditional barbecue. The end result is a consistency in both the fruit and sauce that closely mimics pulled pork cooked on the barbecue for hours.