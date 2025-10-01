Make Your Pizza-For-Breakfast Dreams Come True With This Simple Egg Upgrade

For eggs alla pizzaiola, you need to start with the base. It's not a complicated sauce, but the simplicity of the dish means it's important to nail the flavor. So don't be tempted to use that jar of store-bought pizza sauce.

Like all the best Italian recipes, it begins with adding garlic and olive oil to a pan. After sauteing for a minute or two, it's time for the tomato. The best options for flavor are a can of crushed tomatoes or grated fresh tomatoes, but a jar of passata will do in a pinch. A few halved cherry tomatoes are optional, but they provide extra texture and flavor. Season the sauce with salt, pepper, oregano (and any other spices such as chili), and leave to simmer for five minutes.

With a wooden spoon, make holes in the sauce and add the eggs, being careful not to break the yolk. Now is also the time to add all of the cheese that your heart desires. Mozzarella will give you the creaminess, but a little extra grated Parmigiano Reggiano won't go astray when it comes to the flavor. Cook until the cheese is melted and the whites are set, but the yolks are still soft. Garnish with basil and serve with a slice of good bread for soaking up all that delicious sauce.