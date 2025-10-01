Make Your Pizza-For-Breakfast Dreams Come True With This Simple Egg Upgrade
A plate of eggs is the quintessential breakfast, and there's really no shortage of ways to enjoy them. From simple sunny side up or omelets to more elaborate eggs Benedict, you could try a new one each morning without running out of options. For something a little different — and to blur the lines between breakfast and dinner — try eggs alla pizzaiola. It's not as you might think, adding eggs to a pizza, but instead imbuing your breakfast with all the flavors of a classic pizza sauce. Think of it as the Italian version of shakshuka or eggs in purgatory.
The dish is a twist on carne alla pizzaiola, or pizza-style meat, a way of cooking beef or other meat in a rich tomatoey sauce flavored with oregano and garnished with basil. Mozzarella is optional on the meat, but we would say essential for the breakfast eggs. It gives the dish a hearty hit of protein and that pizza cheese pull satisfaction.
How to make eggs alla pizzaiola
For eggs alla pizzaiola, you need to start with the base. It's not a complicated sauce, but the simplicity of the dish means it's important to nail the flavor. So don't be tempted to use that jar of store-bought pizza sauce.
Like all the best Italian recipes, it begins with adding garlic and olive oil to a pan. After sauteing for a minute or two, it's time for the tomato. The best options for flavor are a can of crushed tomatoes or grated fresh tomatoes, but a jar of passata will do in a pinch. A few halved cherry tomatoes are optional, but they provide extra texture and flavor. Season the sauce with salt, pepper, oregano (and any other spices such as chili), and leave to simmer for five minutes.
With a wooden spoon, make holes in the sauce and add the eggs, being careful not to break the yolk. Now is also the time to add all of the cheese that your heart desires. Mozzarella will give you the creaminess, but a little extra grated Parmigiano Reggiano won't go astray when it comes to the flavor. Cook until the cheese is melted and the whites are set, but the yolks are still soft. Garnish with basil and serve with a slice of good bread for soaking up all that delicious sauce.