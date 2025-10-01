A Zesty Twist For Canned Chili That's Way More Delicious Than You'd Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When time is of the essence and you want a filling meal, popping open a can of chili is an easy and effective choice. Beyond simply warming up the canned contents on the stove top or in the microwave and enjoying your food, there are several clever ways to add more flavor to canned chili that still streamline your dining. Try making use of leftover pickle brine by adding a splash to your canned chili for a fun and tangy upgrade.

Consider the similarities between pickle brine and a vinegar-based hot sauce. The acidic quality will highlight the flavors in any of the absolute best canned chili brands and give the dish even greater depth and complexity. In addition to a basic jar of pickled cucumbers, there are plenty of pickle-licious possibilities for adding the brine from a jar of kimchi or other pickled goods.

Depending on the size of your can of chili — or if you're using multiple cans — you can adjust the measurements for your addition of pickle brine. Start small with a teaspoon or tablespoon and taste as you go to make sure the acidity doesn't overwhelm. You can mix up to two cups of pickle juice with three cups of canned chili beans, along with your preferred proteins and tomato sauce, for a semi-homemade meal that's low effort while incredibly delicious.