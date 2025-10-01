A Zesty Twist For Canned Chili That's Way More Delicious Than You'd Think
When time is of the essence and you want a filling meal, popping open a can of chili is an easy and effective choice. Beyond simply warming up the canned contents on the stove top or in the microwave and enjoying your food, there are several clever ways to add more flavor to canned chili that still streamline your dining. Try making use of leftover pickle brine by adding a splash to your canned chili for a fun and tangy upgrade.
Consider the similarities between pickle brine and a vinegar-based hot sauce. The acidic quality will highlight the flavors in any of the absolute best canned chili brands and give the dish even greater depth and complexity. In addition to a basic jar of pickled cucumbers, there are plenty of pickle-licious possibilities for adding the brine from a jar of kimchi or other pickled goods.
Depending on the size of your can of chili — or if you're using multiple cans — you can adjust the measurements for your addition of pickle brine. Start small with a teaspoon or tablespoon and taste as you go to make sure the acidity doesn't overwhelm. You can mix up to two cups of pickle juice with three cups of canned chili beans, along with your preferred proteins and tomato sauce, for a semi-homemade meal that's low effort while incredibly delicious.
Pairing pickle brine and canned chili
With so many varieties of canned chili to choose from, pairing pickle brine to this food can be as simple or lavish as you wish. Grabbing a jar of pickles out of your fridge or pantry and pouring a small amount of the liquid into your chili as it's warming up on the stove is as easy as can be. Giving a bit more thought to the type of canned chili you're using and the many different pickle brands that are made with premium ingredients will inform the most thoughtful combinations.
Between beef-based, turkey, and vegetarian or plant-based canned chilli, look for a way to spice up your flavors with a complementary dash of pickle brine. For example, if you want to bring the heat, try adding a generous portion of the brine from a jar of Bubbies Spicy Kosher Dill Pickle Chips to a can of HORMEL Chili Chunky Beef Chili with Beans before heating it up. For a milder herbal and earthy flavor, use the brine from a jar of dill pickles with a can of turkey chili to bring out the taste of the poultry proteins.
Getting a little more out of the box, try adding the brine from a jar of Madge's Food Company Spicy Vegan Kimchi to a plant-based brand of canned chili. Even the smallest hint of pickle brine will bring big flavor to your favorite can of chili, and it's up to you to decide just how much or how little you want to include.