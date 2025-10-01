Costco Shoppers Love These Jarred Stuffed Olives, Even If They're Hit Or Miss

There are a variety of popular olives to choose from these days, but Costco's Tasso's Garlic & Jalapeño Double Stuffed Green Olives have long been beloved by customers. In true alignment with the retailer's large and satisfying deals, the "super mammoth" 35.27-ounce Greek olive jars from Tasso's are hand-stuffed to contain both a hearty chunk of garlic and jalapeño for the perfect symphony of salty, earthy, and mildly spicy flavors in each punchy olive bite. The double-stuffed olives have been subject to inconsistent product quality and low stock at times — but many Costco shoppers still stand by the olives, even if they're hit or miss.

In a recent Reddit post, one user wrote about having noticed a weaker flavor than usual, sharing that the olives "just don't taste the same." Others agreed that the product had been too soft or salty lately. However, people also wrote in "so good" and "much more expensive everywhere else." Another user claimed, "Love these! Haven't had any sub-par ones yet." Some said that while the quality is inconsistent, they still like the olives. It's not clear if the mediocre jars were a production fluke or if shoppers will continue loving the stuffed olives despite their flaws. "They used to be so addicting, but I've noticed a cliff dive in the flavor department ... I'm happy [to] hear I'm only partially nuts, because green olives + garlic + jalapeño should be a flavor bomb," one user wrote.