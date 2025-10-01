Costco Shoppers Love These Jarred Stuffed Olives, Even If They're Hit Or Miss
There are a variety of popular olives to choose from these days, but Costco's Tasso's Garlic & Jalapeño Double Stuffed Green Olives have long been beloved by customers. In true alignment with the retailer's large and satisfying deals, the "super mammoth" 35.27-ounce Greek olive jars from Tasso's are hand-stuffed to contain both a hearty chunk of garlic and jalapeño for the perfect symphony of salty, earthy, and mildly spicy flavors in each punchy olive bite. The double-stuffed olives have been subject to inconsistent product quality and low stock at times — but many Costco shoppers still stand by the olives, even if they're hit or miss.
In a recent Reddit post, one user wrote about having noticed a weaker flavor than usual, sharing that the olives "just don't taste the same." Others agreed that the product had been too soft or salty lately. However, people also wrote in "so good" and "much more expensive everywhere else." Another user claimed, "Love these! Haven't had any sub-par ones yet." Some said that while the quality is inconsistent, they still like the olives. It's not clear if the mediocre jars were a production fluke or if shoppers will continue loving the stuffed olives despite their flaws. "They used to be so addicting, but I've noticed a cliff dive in the flavor department ... I'm happy [to] hear I'm only partially nuts, because green olives + garlic + jalapeño should be a flavor bomb," one user wrote.
The olives used to be consistently top notch
While you can find olives stuffed with either garlic or jalapeños at other stores (though Trader Joe's does sell a version of the double-stuffed combo), the two-for-one jalapeño-garlic combination in Tasso's product at Costco is a relatively unique find. And at a retail cost from around just shy of $8 to $9 per jar (though prices can vary depending on location), it's quite a hard deal to beat — like many of the best Costco products. In another Reddit post from a few years back related to a possible shortage or discontinuation of the item, one person commented, "Over several years this is one of the items I always keep an unopened jar in the pantry while I'm working on the one in the fridge ... can't do without."
These olives are ideal for convenient snacking and as the perfect flavor pairing option when putting together the best cheese board, but quality does matter. All-in-all, time will tell if Costco's shoppers remain loyal to the lately hit-or-miss product. For now, it's worth trying them in a variety of dishes or as a garnish for drinks — from martinis to the ultimate spicy margarita — to see for yourself how the double-stuffed olives stack up.