The 1970s Crepe Restaurant You Likely Went To At The Mall

Julia Child rocked the culinary world with the publication of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" in 1961. Two years later, on her seminal television show "The French Chef," Child taught the public how to easily make the French-style pancake known as crepes using a key ingredient. At the time, crepes Suzette was the most well-known crepe recipe to Americans, but Child chose to make savory crepes. Suddenly, in the 1960s, crepes were considered an elegant alternative — but they weren't really mainstream until Hungarian immigrants Laszlo and Paulette Fano opened The Magic Pan restaurant in San Francisco.

Both Lazlo and Paulette were working in banking and had no prior restaurant experience prior to opening The Magic Pan in 1966, but Paulette was encouraged by friends who loved her palacsintas — the Hungarian equivalent of crepes. The restaurant was small, and with people queuing out the door, the Fanos would have to churn out crepes very quickly. To meet the demand, Lazlo hammered out a large iron wheel affixed with eight crepe pans that rotated over an open flame — cooking eight perfect crepes in a matter of minutes. In homage to Lazlo's magical invention, the Fanos' restaurant was named The Magic Pan.

The Fanos opened two more locations before selling to Quaker Oats in 1969. The company went on to open more than 100 The Magic Pan locations in malls across the U.S. — capitalizing on the country's booming mall culture and crepe craze.