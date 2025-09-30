Remember This Chef-Approved Tip For The Absolute Tastiest Oven-Baked Ribs

Who doesn't love a rack of ribs right off the grill, slathered in a delicious sauce, with tender, fall-off-the-bone meat? But grilling isn't the only way to make ribs. You can cook some of the tastiest ones you'll ever have right in the oven. One simple step is the key to ensuring that you're getting the best oven-baked ribs possible — brining.

Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, is an expert when it comes to all kinds of ribs, and he recently gave us the inside scoop on why you absolutely need to brine them. "Brining accomplishes two to three results," he says. "Brining will make meat more tender, more flavorful, and more juicy. Win, win, win." To set yourself up for the best result, remove the silver skin membrane before brining. Slipping the handle of a spoon between it and the meat allows it to pull away easily.

Thomas went into detail about how versatile your brine can be. "That liquid does not have to be simple water," he explains. "It can be apple juice (or cider, my favorite brine medium), beer, whiskey, coffee, tea, whatever." He explains that as long as you have a salty solution, you have an effective brine. "That will make the meat juicier," he continues. "The salt from the solution will also tenderize the meat. And if the liquid is something that has flavor (not water) it will add flavor to the meat."