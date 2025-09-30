Why Ina Garten Sneaks Coffee Grounds Into Her New York Strip Steaks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ground coffee probably isn't the first thing you think of seasoning your steak with, but it's a bold fave beloved by Ina Garten. In a recipe for Grilled New York Strip Steaks from her 2014 cookbook "Make It Ahead: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," Garten uses coffee grounds in a spice rub to catapult the flavor of the beef to a whole new level.

Giving credit where credit is due, the Food Network alum explains that she actually learned the rub recipe from Mark Lobel, co-owner of the sixth-generation, family-owned, Lobel's of New York. Garten met with the famed butcher at the renowned Madison Avenue location for a 2013 episode of "The Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics," aptly called "Old New York." After showing off a few cuts of beef, Lobel proudly slices off a "double steak" (about 3 inches thick) of dry-aged, New York strip for Garten and her husband to grill later.

In addition to coffee grounds, Lobel's rub consists of salt, black pepper, brown sugar, garlic, red pepper flakes, and plenty of paprika. Interestingly, though Garten credits Lobel's influence, her recipe differs slightly, replacing the paprika with the smokiness of chipotle powder, which is similar to our coffee-rubbed steak recipe. Lobel also uses apricot salt from Australia (a peachy-coloured variety of flaked sea salt from the Murray River), but any kosher or sea salt will do.