The Lipton Tea Myth That Had Consumers Thinking They Drank Worms

It's common to pour water from your kettle into a mug of tea and watch the water rise and change color. But, have you ever seen suspicious little shapes floating in your mug, perhaps making you think you were about to drink worms? If this has never happened to you, then it probably sounds very bizarre. However, for a time, there was a widespread myth that Lipton tea was infused with worms.

Lipton is the number one tea brand in the world, and in our roundup of 20 tea brands, we ranked it third best, overall. So, it's not a surprise that the popular company has had to field a rumor or two. In 2016, a video began circulating that quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of views. In the video, an unseen narrator opens a bag of Lipton lemon-flavored green tea – normally, you would never open your tea bag, so it's unclear what prompted this. The narrator proceeds to pour out the loose tea and begins to point out tiny shapes, claiming are "worms," despite nothing moving over the course of the video. The narrator also says it's not a fluke, as "several bags and several boxes" that they've opened are the same.

When this video went viral, naturally, it prompted a response from Lipton.