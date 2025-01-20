The Milder Alternative To Green Tea You'll Want In Your Cozy Drink Rotation

Anyone who frequents dim sum spots knows the subtle power of green tea. Whether it's sipped on its own, with food, or as a digestive, the lightly vegetal brew with grassy notes and earthy flavors is a favorite among tea drinkers. As legend has it, green tea was discovered by accident in 2737 B.C., when a few tea leaves fell into Chinese Emperor Shennong's boiling cup of water. He didn't notice, drank up the brew, loved the flavor, and people are still enjoying the dietary and health benefits of green tea all these thousands of years later.

We would never be one to turn you off of your favorite green tea brand since we love the stuff ourselves, but if you're looking to switch things up, we highly recommend you try yellow tea. Often considered, "the rarest tea in the world," the simplest way to describe yellow tea is a mellower version of green tea. Like green tea, yellow tea leaves are derived from the camellia sinensis plant, but unlike green tea, yellow goes through a different processing method that contributes not only to its yellow leaves but also its sweeter, more floral flavor.