A Cheaper Alternative To Ham And Turkey That Still Feels Special, According To Sunny Anderson

Ham and turkey are the go-to centerpieces for most big family gatherings, but if you want an alternative that's just as special without costing an arm-and-a-leg, Sunny Anderson has you covered. As one of the hosts of "The Kitchen" and a longtime Food Network star, Anderson has been teaching people how to make the best home-cooked comfort food for almost two decades. As she knows, cooking a great meal at home doesn't have to mean spending a fortune on premium ingredients, and when talking to Business Insider about saving money in the kitchen, she dropped one of her favorite substitutions for big dinners: Cornish game hens.

According to Anderson, what's great about game hens is "they're plentiful, which means they're less expensive and they take a lot less time to roast in the oven and give you more space in the oven." If you've seen Cornish game hens at the grocery store and always wondered what they are, don't be too intimidated. Cornish game hens are just small chickens, and only got that name from a breed of poultry that is no longer used. They are harvested when they are under five weeks old, which is why they're so small, and they must be under two pounds. But they don't taste exactly like chicken. Similar to veal, harvesting young chicken means Cornish game hens are uniquely rich and tender, even a little sweet. And best of all, they are extremely easy to turn into a succulent main course.