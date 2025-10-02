The Common Myth That Will Have You Rethinking Superfoods

Do you remember the first time you heard of açaí berries? What about goji berries? Or coconut oil? All of these have been marketed at various times as superfoods — promising amazing health benefits that could cure your ills and make you better, stronger, and healthier. But the truth is that's just one of the many superfood myths you can stop believing. There's no real scientific reasoning, regulating body, or even a formal definition behind the designation of any one superfood.

Generally, a food gets called a superfood because it has a noteworthy amount of desirable nutrients — blueberries are high in vitamin C and antioxidants, turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. All of these foods are tasty and nutritious so, sure, they're "super" – but, while you should consider adding some of them to your diet, there is less evidence of the remarkable health claims often associated with them.

The FDA goes after companies that make drug-like claims about foods. Producers of noni fruit products, for example, were issued a warning from the FDA in 2018, after claiming it could prevent chronic diseases among other health ailments. Similarly, back in 2012, internet marketers who promoted açaí berries as a weight loss miracle had to pay a $15 million settlement. As a result, many companies limit their wording to calling said products "super" to avoid lawsuits.