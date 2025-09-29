The Tedious Step You Can Just Skip When Making Coq Au Vin

Coq au vin is one of those traditional French dishes everyone should try at least once, and like many of the recipes that belong to this category, it demands some pretty involved prep steps to make. Although, we aren't talking about any fancy, hard-to-master techniques. We're talking about peeling. Lots and lots of peeling.

Hearty, savory, and complex, coq au vin is all about the interplay of juicy chicken, dry wine, umami mushrooms and onions, and aromatics like rosemary and thyme. Sweet, mild pearl onions are a key part of this profile. However, round pearl onions are roughly ½ inch in diameter, making them labor-intensive and tricky to peel. This grunt work is compounded by the fact that many individual pearl onions are called for per dish. A four-person serving of a crockpot coq au vin, for example, requires 10 ounces of pearl onions — a whole lot of peeling.

Luckily, you can use frozen pearl onions to capture coq au vin's signature tender mouthfeel and depth of flavor. Not only do they come pre-peeled, but they also don't need to be sauteed before adding to the slow cooker if you're making the meal in a crockpot. Coq au vin lovers, rejoice — it might realistically be on the menu tonight after all.