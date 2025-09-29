This Single-Serve Canned Cinnamon Roll Hack Is Ready In No Time: Just Microwave It In A Mug

When you get the craving for a sweet, sticky, warm, and delicious cinnamon roll there aren't a lot of other things that can satisfy it. If you want a cinnamon roll, you need a cinnamon roll. Sometimes baking feels like too much effort, especially on a lazy night at home when you just want to curl up with Netflix and a snack. Even canned cinnamon rolls take about half an hour to make. But if it's just you and your cravings, all you need is a mug and a microwave, and you'll have that cinnamon roll in minutes.

If you've never baked in the microwave, don't be intimidated. This method is easier than you think and works very well. To make an individual cinnamon roll in just a couple of minutes, you want to take your favorite coffee mug and drop a single uncooked roll in the bottom. It can be a Pillsbury Grands roll, a store brand version, or whatever canned cinnamon rolls you have on hand. Pour a couple of tablespoons of heavy whipping cream around the edges of the roll and give it a quick swirl. In a separate bowl, melt a tablespoon of butter in the microwave and mix in cinnamon and sugar to make a glaze, then drizzle it over the top of the roll.

Microwave the cinnamon roll for about 90 seconds. The liquid should have mostly soaked in by then, and the roll should have puffed up considerably. If your cinnamon roll came with icing, you can pour that on top and enjoy. According to one TikToker, your uncooked leftover rolls can be separated, placed in a container under Press'n Seal wrap, and refrigerated. However, it's probably best to use it within 24 hours.