These Spring Rolls From Trader Joe's Are One Of The Absolute Best Things You Could Put In Your Air Fryer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Meandering down the frozen food aisle of a Trader Joe's can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you don't have a specific product in mind to grab and are perusing the vast quantity of frozen foods. With such a wide range of choices, it's easy to feel overstimulated and indecisive, but out of all the frozen appetizers, we ranked Trader Joe's frozen vegetable spring rolls as some of the best snacks to pop in your air fryer.
While we weren't so positive about cooking them in the oven (even ranking them last in our roundup of Trader Joe's frozen appetizers), an air fryer will transform what could be a sad, soggy exterior into one with golden brown crispiness. The vegetable spring rolls are filled with hearty ingredients like kale, edamame, mushrooms, and tofu, lending additional protein and fiber compared to some spring rolls. The directions on the box say to cook them in a 400 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 15-17 minutes, and also instruct how to cook them on the stovetop or in a toaster oven. But we suggest you ignore all that and opt for your air fryer instead, as the hot air rapidly circulating around the spring rolls will give them a crunchier exterior taking them from floppy and sad to crisp and delicious.
Air fry your way to crispy spring roll exteriors
Trader Joe's frozen vegetable spring rolls are fully cooked and are fried before being frozen for packaging, so you don't need to worry about cooking through any raw ingredients. Preheat your air fryer for about two minutes prior to adding the spring rolls, and, depending on how hot your air fryer runs, we recommend cooking them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 8-10 minutes. Be sure to flip the rolls over halfway through to ensure that all sides get evenly fried and crispy. Air frying the frozen spring rolls at a higher temperature than 375 degrees Fahrenheit may risk their centers still being cold while the thin outer layers of pastry get burnt.
It is possible to microwave the frozen spring rolls for a minute or two to slightly defrost them before air frying, but doing so may induce sogginess, the opposite of what we're going for with the air fryer, which is why we recommend the lower temperature with a few additional minutes. It's optional, but we also suggest lightly spraying or brushing the frozen spring rolls with an oil with a high smoke point, like avocado oil, to ensure maximum golden crispiness. Serve them alongside Trader Joe's bottled sweet chili sauce, or if you're feeling ambitious, make your own dipping sauce with our easy sweet chili sauce recipe.