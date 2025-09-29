These Spring Rolls From Trader Joe's Are One Of The Absolute Best Things You Could Put In Your Air Fryer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meandering down the frozen food aisle of a Trader Joe's can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you don't have a specific product in mind to grab and are perusing the vast quantity of frozen foods. With such a wide range of choices, it's easy to feel overstimulated and indecisive, but out of all the frozen appetizers, we ranked Trader Joe's frozen vegetable spring rolls as some of the best snacks to pop in your air fryer.

While we weren't so positive about cooking them in the oven (even ranking them last in our roundup of Trader Joe's frozen appetizers), an air fryer will transform what could be a sad, soggy exterior into one with golden brown crispiness. The vegetable spring rolls are filled with hearty ingredients like kale, edamame, mushrooms, and tofu, lending additional protein and fiber compared to some spring rolls. The directions on the box say to cook them in a 400 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 15-17 minutes, and also instruct how to cook them on the stovetop or in a toaster oven. But we suggest you ignore all that and opt for your air fryer instead, as the hot air rapidly circulating around the spring rolls will give them a crunchier exterior taking them from floppy and sad to crisp and delicious.