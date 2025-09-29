Make Marry Me Chicken Lighter Without Losing Its Creamy Texture With This Simple Swap

Marry me chicken has been one of social media's favorite recipes for years — and it's easy to see why. Made with butter, heavy whipped cream, and parmesan cheese, this decadent chicken recipe is guaranteed to make mouths water — though the proposal-prompting dish isn't exactly light when it comes to ingredients. For those looking to make the dish a bit less heavy without sacrificing taste, a quick swap of low-fat cream cheese for the usual heavy cream can do the trick.

When you use low-fat cream cheese, you'll find the sauce is still rich, velvety, and tomato-forward, but with a subtle tang that brightens the overall flavor profile. You'll still get tender pieces of seasoned chicken, and your dinner will leave a positive impression even with the sneaky ingredient swap. It's a simple change that makes the final dish a little less heavy while keeping the comforting, savory taste you're looking for — and it even works for variations of the dish, like marry me chicken dishes made with steak.