Have you ever tried to replicate a fast food favorite at home and failed miserably? It's remarkable how difficult it is to reproduce the exact taste of something as simple as French fries or a hamburger from your favorite restaurant. Then again, that's what keeps these restaurants in business. If you could just make it yourself, you wouldn't need to go to McDonald's or Burger King. Nevertheless, people are always trying to replicate techniques or flavors, and sometimes they even stumble upon a nearly identical product out in the wild. That's what seems to have happened with McDonald's famous barbecue sauce. According to some online discussions, all you need to do to get the same taste at home is grab a bottle of Kraft Chicken 'n Rib sauce.

McDonald's offers a good selection of dipping sauces for McNuggets, and they do swap in fun new flavors from time to time, like Szechuan, a North Carolina Gold sauce, and even a Minecraft-inspired Nether Flame sauce. But BBQ sauce has been a staple for years, and fans consider Kraft's Canadian Chicken 'n Rib sauce a near-perfect match. Some say it's not exactly right, but close. Others are convinced it's "identical."

The recipe for its Tangy BBQ Sauce is a secret, although McDonald's says it includes tomato paste, vinegar, spices, and hickory smoke. Tomato paste, vinegar, and spices are also found in the Kraft sauce, but that's true of many BBQ sauces.