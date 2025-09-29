How 'Free' Is Your Fat-Free, Sugar-Free, Or Salt-Free Food, Really?

By now, most American consumers realize that food labels can be ambiguous, but terms like "fat-free," "sugar-free," and "salt-free" should, in theory, be more straightforward. Being free of something, you might think, means that the product in question doesn't contain any of the ingredient in question at all. But, perhaps unsurprisingly, nothing in the world of food labeling is ever that straightforward.

A recent example you've probably heard about is the growing popularity of "non-alcoholic" beer, which actually does have some small amount of alcohol in it, and is legally allowed to contain up to 0.5% alcohol by volume. And it turns out that labels like fat-free, sugar-free, and salt-free all contain similar loopholes.

These labeling terms are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the government agency does allow trace amounts of sugar, fat, or salt in products labeled "free" of these substances. The amounts allowed are measured by serving, and for sugar and fat, a product can still contain up to 0.5 grams of either and still be labeled sugar-free or fat-free. This amount applies to both naturally occurring sugar and added sugar. Serving sizes that allow up to 0.5 grams of fat or sugar are determined by what the FDA calls "reference amounts customarily consumed." For example, one serving of bread is 50 grams, while one serving of a carbonated beverage is 12 fluid ounces. So one 12-ounce can of soda could technically contain 0.5 grams of sugar and still be labeled "sugar-free."