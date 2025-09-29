This Convenient Casserole Has Disappeared From Modern Dinner Tables

Some meals may not be the prettiest to look at or serve, but they sure can make good use of the ingredients you have stocked in your kitchen. Such is the case with a recipe that has become known as shipwreck casserole. Akin to a garbage salad, in which you use whatever produce you have on hand to make a salad recipe, shipwreck casserole involves making the most out of what you've got lying around your kitchen.

Although it's impossible to say who first came up with the idea of tossing ingredients into a dish to bake, it's believed that this resourceful casserole recipe has been gracing dinner tables since the 1940s. The one-pan process makes cleanup easy, and the modular, easy-to-customize recipe means that a range of dietary restrictions can be accommodated.

Leftovers will last a few days in the fridge or can be frozen for an even longer shelf life, making this assembly a fantastic choice for Sunday meal prep projects. Unfortunately, the dish rarely shows up on modern menus, but the convenience and ease of tossing a bunch of ingredients into a dish to bake is a practice we fully support.