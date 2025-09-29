The Brand That Changed Salad Spinners Forever Is Still The One Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's be real for a second — washing lettuce is a pain. Unless a bag instructs you to do otherwise, it's something that just needs to be done to avoid any unwanted illnesses. This is where the humble salad spinner steps in, and luckily for us, there's one brand that continues to deliver the most user-friendly versions: OXO.

OXO not only makes some of the best salad spinners, according to online reviews, but the brand actually completely reinvented the tool back in 1998. Before that, you had to pull a string to activate the spinning motion, an act that seemed cumbersome and unnecessary to the engineers at OXO. So, taking inspiration from a classic child's toy, the iconic brand created the first pump-activated salad spinner.

Interestingly, OXO was founded in 1990 by Sam Farber with the goal of making a vegetable peeler that would be easier for his wife (who had arthritis) to use. The release of the improved salad spinner a few years later was a big step for the company — and it ended up changing the way the tools were made forever. You can find a lot of different spinners nowadays, but OXO still continues to lead the pack, consistently being ranked amongst the best brands to buy.