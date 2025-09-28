A 2025 Ranking Claims That 4 Of The World's Greatest Burgers Are In One Place: NYC
Considering the simple perfection of the quintessential burger, it's no wonder that the sandwich has millions of fans worldwide. All sorts of eateries around the globe offer it on the menu, but if you're looking for the best, look no further than the recently announced World's 25 Best Burgers, from the World's Best 101 Steak Restaurants organization.
A whopping four of the best 25 burgers in the world can be found right in New York City. The best burger in North America can be found at Sip & Guzzle, which ranked 13 on the list. Cocktail lovers know to head to Sip & Guzzle for the creative drink menu, but their Tavern Burger steals the spotlight now, featuring house-ground Wagyu patties, cheese, tare sauce, shisito relish, and smoked aioli on a potato bun.
Nowon takes spot number 15. The Korean-American hot spot has two locations, one in Manhattan's East Village and one in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, and both serve up this dry-aged double cheeseburger topped with kimchi, gochujang mayonnaise, and American cheese. The Red Hook Tavern comes in at 21 with its classic dry-aged beef patty, American cheese, and onion on a sesame seed bun; and 4 Charles Prime Rib in the West Village is 23rd on the list for its burger, a $38.99 delight with two Wagyu patties, American cheese, pickles, and onions.
How the World's 25 Best Burger list comes together
Just like the Michelin's star ranking system for restaurants, the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants has a set of criteria for finding and ordering the world's 25 best burgers. They look at meat quality and provenance, burger composition and execution, consistency, guest experience, online presence and reputation, sustainability and responsibility, and compliance with healthy and safety regulations. These four destinations appearing on the list tells us more than just that they're some of the best restaurants in NYC; it tells us that their burgers are expertly made from quality meat and that diners are sure to have a delicious, rewarding experience.
The number one burger on the World's 25 Best Burger list awaits at Hundred Burgers in Valencia, Spain, should you be planning any burger-bound travels. The only city to win more spots on the list than New York is London, with six, and the only other cities in the U.S. to make it on the list are Chicago, where The Loyalist's burger is number 20, and Los Angeles with the 24 spot for Amboy. Overall, there's something for everyone on this list, from thick, juicy patties to smashburgers, single patties to stacks, simple ingredients to luxe toppings. If you're looking to explore more of the best burgers in the U.S. in particular, we've rounded up the best burger in every state, as well as some of America's best burgers overall.