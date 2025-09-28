A 2025 Ranking Claims That 4 Of The World's Greatest Burgers Are In One Place: NYC

Considering the simple perfection of the quintessential burger, it's no wonder that the sandwich has millions of fans worldwide. All sorts of eateries around the globe offer it on the menu, but if you're looking for the best, look no further than the recently announced World's 25 Best Burgers, from the World's Best 101 Steak Restaurants organization.

A whopping four of the best 25 burgers in the world can be found right in New York City. The best burger in North America can be found at Sip & Guzzle, which ranked 13 on the list. Cocktail lovers know to head to Sip & Guzzle for the creative drink menu, but their Tavern Burger steals the spotlight now, featuring house-ground Wagyu patties, cheese, tare sauce, shisito relish, and smoked aioli on a potato bun.

Nowon takes spot number 15. The Korean-American hot spot has two locations, one in Manhattan's East Village and one in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, and both serve up this dry-aged double cheeseburger topped with kimchi, gochujang mayonnaise, and American cheese. The Red Hook Tavern comes in at 21 with its classic dry-aged beef patty, American cheese, and onion on a sesame seed bun; and 4 Charles Prime Rib in the West Village is 23rd on the list for its burger, a $38.99 delight with two Wagyu patties, American cheese, pickles, and onions.