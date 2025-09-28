The Cult-Favorite Domino's Order For Garlic Lovers
If garlic breath isn't a dealbreaker — and for some of us, it's a small price to pay — this off-menu Domino's build deserves a spot in your rotation. You won't find it listed, so you'll have to create it yourself, either online or in-store, but the steps are pretty simple. It's a handmade pan pizza, not the regular hand-tossed crust, with extra garlic Parmesan sauce, Philly steak, bacon, and extra cheddar cheese blend. Skip the robust tomato sauce to let the extra garlic Parmesan take center stage for a flavor that doesn't hold back.
It's a salty, cheesy, and unapologetically rich combo that may be love at first bite. Many diehard Domino's fans are claiming it's the best Domino's pizza they've ever had. "Whenever I get it, people can't believe it's Domino's," according to one TikTok user. The hype makes sense once you try it. Garlic Parmesan has a way of making almost anything better, like garlic Parmesan hummus.
Much of the appeal is the crust style. The handmade pan pizza is built on a thick, buttery crust made from fresh, never-frozen dough. The mozzarella-provolone blend offers both stretch and mild, buttery flavor. The cheddar adds sharpness and those little golden-brown spots that crunch when you bite in. If your ideal pizza is hearty, melty, and not shy about flavor, this one checks all the boxes — just maybe keep gum in your pocket for later.
Make this viral hack your own
The fun part is how customizable it is. Some Domino's regulars order it well done. This makes the crust come out crunchier and the cheese gets those deep, crispy edges. It's not just for texture. Pan pizzas can run a little doughy in the center. The extra bake helps firm things up while keeping the buttery crust intact.
If garlic Parmesan feels like a bit much, Alfredo sauce has a creamier, milder base. You can also go for the regular garlic Parmesan instead of extra to keep the salt levels from going over the top. Balance out the richness with a side of marinara for dipping. That tangy kick works wonders between bites. For something with a sharper edge, try swapping in shredded Parmesan-Asiago. You can also mix it with the existing cheese blend.
If you want more of a Philly cheesesteak pizza vibe, add bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Just be warned: loading up the toppings can make your total climb fast. No matter how you spin it, the result is a garlic-heavy, cheese-packed pie that feels way more indulgent than your average Domino's order. While this hack comes from fans, it lines up with Domino's push to position itself as having the "most delicious food." Try it once, and your regular order might not cut it anymore.