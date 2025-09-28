The Cult-Favorite Domino's Order For Garlic Lovers

If garlic breath isn't a dealbreaker — and for some of us, it's a small price to pay — this off-menu Domino's build deserves a spot in your rotation. You won't find it listed, so you'll have to create it yourself, either online or in-store, but the steps are pretty simple. It's a handmade pan pizza, not the regular hand-tossed crust, with extra garlic Parmesan sauce, Philly steak, bacon, and extra cheddar cheese blend. Skip the robust tomato sauce to let the extra garlic Parmesan take center stage for a flavor that doesn't hold back.

It's a salty, cheesy, and unapologetically rich combo that may be love at first bite. Many diehard Domino's fans are claiming it's the best Domino's pizza they've ever had. "Whenever I get it, people can't believe it's Domino's," according to one TikTok user. The hype makes sense once you try it. Garlic Parmesan has a way of making almost anything better, like garlic Parmesan hummus.

Much of the appeal is the crust style. The handmade pan pizza is built on a thick, buttery crust made from fresh, never-frozen dough. The mozzarella-provolone blend offers both stretch and mild, buttery flavor. The cheddar adds sharpness and those little golden-brown spots that crunch when you bite in. If your ideal pizza is hearty, melty, and not shy about flavor, this one checks all the boxes — just maybe keep gum in your pocket for later.