Brookie Cookies Are A Breeze With Refrigerated Cookie Dough And Brownie Mix
It's always fun to see what you can make with butter, flour, sugar, and some chocolate chips. Sometimes, it's a whole batch of cookies that crumble with the most comforting sweetness. Others, it's brownies that come out of the oven, heart-meltingly soft and rich. Occasionally, your creativity roams free, and you end up with brookies. No need to do twice the work this time, just make the most out of cookie dough and a box of brownie mix.
With not just one, but two ingredient shortcuts, making brookies has never been easier. A box mix and a tube of cookie dough should give you about eight large brookies. The brownie mix only needs to be whisked with wet ingredients such as eggs and oil. However, it's better to leave out the water to ensure the texture is as thick as possible. As for the cookie dough, just sprinkle a bit of flour over it (to prevent stickiness) and flatten it into a thick sheet with a layer of parchment paper in between.
Then, combine the two by spooning the brownie batter over the cookie dough. From here, you can leave the mixture in a baking pan for brookie bars (aka traybake brookies) or roll it into a log for round ones. Let it chill for an hour before baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 25 minutes, until the brownies are slightly cracked and the cookies are golden brown. To be more certain, consider using the toothpick test to determine precisely when your brookies are ready.
There's more to brookies than the classic flavors
Brookies may already feel like a substantial creative leap, but you can also experiment with flavor pairings and ingredient twists. Enrich both the flavor and texture with yet another pantry staple: peanut butter. A slather over the batter and you've got the most decadent treat made with little effort. Similarly, there is a salty-sweet delight that arrives in caramel drizzles, and you can match it with a salted caramel brownie mix. A little espresso powder, on the other hand, will give you some seriously enticing mocha brookies. You will also be surprised by just how much change a sprinkle of chopped nuts, M&Ms, coconut flakes, or dried fruits can make. And of course, we can't forget about Oreo brookies, which include a layer of Oreos between the brownie and the cookie.
As fall approaches, bring the fireside coziness to the palm of your hand with S'mores brookies by layering in marshmallows and graham crackers. Another quintessential fall flavor is cinnamon, and to an extent, cinnamon rolls. You can easily embody this beloved pastry by sprinkling cinnamon sugar into the batter as you're mixing, and top it off with a creamy frosting. Of course, if you want to bring summer back, for just one sweet-tart moment, reach for a strawberry brownie box mix and pair it with matcha cookie dough. Maybe even garnish with white chocolate chips, fresh strawberry slices, or strawberry whipped cream as well.