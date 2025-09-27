If You Order This Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Sub, Get Extra Napkins
Tired of the same old sub? There are a few Jersey Mike's secrets that will change your order for the better — and you'll wish you knew about them sooner. Even if you haven't familiarized yourself with the meaty deliciousness of the #99 or learned that a sub ordered Mike's Way comes dressed with red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt, you should know that loading up on extras won't cost more, regardless of the sandwich you choose. This is why Jersey Mike's regulars unabashedly customize their orders. Some of these personalized instructions are so legendary that even crew members take note.
@thatcrazysubguy
This sandwich is EPIC 😮💨 The Olivia Special 🔥💯🫡 #jerseymikes #fyp #viral #sandwich #foodie #yum #CapCut #fastfood #dmv
Sure, you can add or remove lettuce, tomatoes, and onions from your sub, but one customer took their order a step further. Jersey Mike's orders are listed as numbers, but what has been dubbed the Olivia Special builds upon the No. 26 — a Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheesesteak packed with smoked bacon, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, white American cheese, and ranch. The Olivia Special adds Buffalo sauce to the lineup of ingredients, along with jalapeños, grilled and raw onions, mayo, and relish. Instead of the white American cheese listed on the menu, the Olivia Special substitutes provolone. It's messy, saucy, spicy — and glorious.
The Olivia Special is messy and delicious
Served on toasted bread made in house, the Olivia Special is a saucy and somewhat complicated sandwich order that calls for an extra stack of napkins. But that hasn't deterred curious netizens, who have taken to social media to express their desire to try the sub themselves and make their own adjustments to the messy meal.
"There's a lot going on," commented one TikTok user who works at Jersey Mike's and tried the creation, describing it as "spicy, smoky, [and] messy in the best way." Commenters chimed in with their own enthusiastic reactions. "Spicy mama should be the name of this sandwich!" quipped one TikTok commenter. "Put it on the menu," implored another.
Though a double dose of onions may not be for everyone, lovers of a classic Philly cheesesteak may enjoy digging into this dripping beauty. If you're wearing white or want to keep your hands clean, you could always try converting the sub into a bowl to eat.