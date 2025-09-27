If You Order This Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Sub, Get Extra Napkins

Tired of the same old sub? There are a few Jersey Mike's secrets that will change your order for the better — and you'll wish you knew about them sooner. Even if you haven't familiarized yourself with the meaty deliciousness of the #99 or learned that a sub ordered Mike's Way comes dressed with red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt, you should know that loading up on extras won't cost more, regardless of the sandwich you choose. This is why Jersey Mike's regulars unabashedly customize their orders. Some of these personalized instructions are so legendary that even crew members take note.

Sure, you can add or remove lettuce, tomatoes, and onions from your sub, but one customer took their order a step further. Jersey Mike's orders are listed as numbers, but what has been dubbed the Olivia Special builds upon the No. 26 — a Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheesesteak packed with smoked bacon, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, white American cheese, and ranch. The Olivia Special adds Buffalo sauce to the lineup of ingredients, along with jalapeños, grilled and raw onions, mayo, and relish. Instead of the white American cheese listed on the menu, the Olivia Special substitutes provolone. It's messy, saucy, spicy — and glorious.