One Of Johnny Cash's Favorite Desserts Was An Old-School Southern Classic We Don't See Anymore
Classic southern desserts never really go away; they just ebb and flow in popularity. But one curious cake is so antithetical to today's quick-grab, clickable recipes that it's nearly impossible to find. It's called scripture cake, and a famous country star, the Man in Black himself — Johnny Cash, loved his mama's version of it. Growing up in a devout Christian household and accustomed to down-home cooking, Cash had a soft spot for this dessert.
For the sake of culinary curiosity, deep-rooted tradition, or just a slowed-down kitchen experience like no other, home chefs can recreate Mama Cash's scripture cake via the book "Around the Opry Table." Unlike any cake in the world, this one literally jumps from the holy pages of the Bible. Sometimes known as Bible cake or Old Testament Cake, it follows an ingredient list written in a cryptic simile of "Biblical code," requiring the chef to discover each ingredient by combing through a Bible. For example, "1 cup Judges 5:25" refers to a Bible passage that mentions butter. The entire recipe unfolds this way, merging religious values with family togetherness — and yummy cake to boot.
Solving scripture cake riddles
There are plenty of reasons for a dessert like scripture cake to fall out of favor, but one stands out: the old-fashioned icebox, which uses an old-school kitchen appliance. Comparatively, Bible Cake takes too long to make. With instant information as the norm and mysteries solved by swiping smartphones, the allure somehow loses luster. Online recipes for scripture cake exist, but sometimes entirely bypass the point by revealing ingredients alongside the stated scripture. Instead of taking chefs through a literary treasure hunt, the recipe list may present as "1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 Kings 10:10" or "½ teaspoon salt, Leviticus 2:13." Where's the fun in that?
Apart from the riddle-solving, it's actually considered quite tasty. Family recipes vary, but it's generally a rich, dense, fruit-cake style dessert made from various combinations of butter, sugar, honey, nuts, and dried fruits such as figs or raisins, plus aromatic spices including cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and nutmeg. Some versions call for drizzling with a Jeremiah burnt syrup, based on passages from the Old Testament; when deciphered, they refer to melting sugar over a hot fire or stovetop, and stirring in water and butter until melted.
Having grown up in Arkansas, Cash likely embraced a home-baked treat like Scripture Cake for its ties to childhood memories, faith, community, family tradition, and a sense of home.