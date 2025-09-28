One Of Johnny Cash's Favorite Desserts Was An Old-School Southern Classic We Don't See Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Classic southern desserts never really go away; they just ebb and flow in popularity. But one curious cake is so antithetical to today's quick-grab, clickable recipes that it's nearly impossible to find. It's called scripture cake, and a famous country star, the Man in Black himself — Johnny Cash, loved his mama's version of it. Growing up in a devout Christian household and accustomed to down-home cooking, Cash had a soft spot for this dessert.

For the sake of culinary curiosity, deep-rooted tradition, or just a slowed-down kitchen experience like no other, home chefs can recreate Mama Cash's scripture cake via the book "Around the Opry Table." Unlike any cake in the world, this one literally jumps from the holy pages of the Bible. Sometimes known as Bible cake or Old Testament Cake, it follows an ingredient list written in a cryptic simile of "Biblical code," requiring the chef to discover each ingredient by combing through a Bible. For example, "1 cup Judges 5:25" refers to a Bible passage that mentions butter. The entire recipe unfolds this way, merging religious values with family togetherness — and yummy cake to boot.