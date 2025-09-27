The Absolute Best Ice Cream At Trader Joe's Is A Coffee Lover's Dream Come True

Nothing says "grown-up dessert" like coffee-flavored ice cream — and nothing delivers in the coffee ice cream department quite like Trader Joe's Coffee Bean Blast. In Tasting Table's ranking of nine TJ's coffee flavors, Coffee Bean Blast swept the competition. It also put up an impressive score in our ranking of 17 Trader Joe's frozen desserts, which encompasses more than just ice cream.

To avoid ice-creamy subjectivity, our taste-tester judged TJ's nine flavors based on the criteria of "level of creaminess in texture, flavor complexity, and the impulse to take a second bite," as well as "whether the ice cream tasted accurate to the flavor listed on the container." Indeed, when TJ's said "coffee bean blast," it meant it. This treat is bold, robust, and bursting with true java flavor in every spoonful.

Trader Joe's delivers on quality as a general rule, but the ice cream flavor that topped our ranking put up especially high marks in the quality department. According to the grocery chain's official website, Coffee Bean Blast is made from a base of low-overrun ice cream, creating an ultra-rich texture. We also appreciate the straightforward ingredients list of milk, cream, egg yolks, cocoa, and cane sugar. On the tasting profile, the boldness comes from real brewed Colombian coffee and bits of super-fine French Roast Colombian coffee beans. At $4.99 per quart, it knocks pricier competitors like Ben & Jerry's out of the competition almost entirely, by our count.