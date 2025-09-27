The Absolute Best Ice Cream At Trader Joe's Is A Coffee Lover's Dream Come True
Nothing says "grown-up dessert" like coffee-flavored ice cream — and nothing delivers in the coffee ice cream department quite like Trader Joe's Coffee Bean Blast. In Tasting Table's ranking of nine TJ's coffee flavors, Coffee Bean Blast swept the competition. It also put up an impressive score in our ranking of 17 Trader Joe's frozen desserts, which encompasses more than just ice cream.
To avoid ice-creamy subjectivity, our taste-tester judged TJ's nine flavors based on the criteria of "level of creaminess in texture, flavor complexity, and the impulse to take a second bite," as well as "whether the ice cream tasted accurate to the flavor listed on the container." Indeed, when TJ's said "coffee bean blast," it meant it. This treat is bold, robust, and bursting with true java flavor in every spoonful.
Trader Joe's delivers on quality as a general rule, but the ice cream flavor that topped our ranking put up especially high marks in the quality department. According to the grocery chain's official website, Coffee Bean Blast is made from a base of low-overrun ice cream, creating an ultra-rich texture. We also appreciate the straightforward ingredients list of milk, cream, egg yolks, cocoa, and cane sugar. On the tasting profile, the boldness comes from real brewed Colombian coffee and bits of super-fine French Roast Colombian coffee beans. At $4.99 per quart, it knocks pricier competitors like Ben & Jerry's out of the competition almost entirely, by our count.
A quart of Coffee Bean Blast belongs in your TJ's cart
As our taste-tester noted, "There are many brands that carry coffee ice cream without a strong coffee flavor, and usually, the coffee is overshadowed by the creaminess of the base. In the Trader Joe's version, this ice cream somehow succeeds in having an extremely creamy base while also having an incredibly strong coffee flavor throughout." Elsewhere online, other foodies are echoing our adulation.
Fan site Trader Joe's Reviews gives Coffee Bean Blast an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star rating based on real customer reviews. Comments rave, "Just as good if not better than sbux ice cream and haagen daz [...] Full robust strong coffee flavor," "Beautifully dense and creamy," and "Just the best coffee ice cream out there." Multiple Reddit threads are dedicated to the flavor, with a common praise being that folks name it as their all-time favorite coffee-flavored ice cream. The reviews are in, and the response is somewhat unanimous: If it's gotta be coffee-flavored ice cream, it's gotta be Trader Joe's Coffee Bean Blast.
To take this snack to the next level, pair a dish of Coffee Bean Blast ice cream with a steaming mug of TJ's Organic Ethiopia Guji Coffee, our all-time favorite java from the grocer. The combo makes for some hot-and-cold interplay that feels oh so right. Or, you could even pour the brewed coffee directly over the Coffee Bean Blast ice cream for an experimental take on a traditional affogato.