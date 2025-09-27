This Technique Will Give Padrón Peppers A Tasty, Blistered Surface

The day you learn to make perfectly blistered padrón peppers is the day you discover one of your new favorite side dishes. Padróns are Spanish peppers famous for their random spiceiness, but they are also simply delicious, with a smoky, grassy flavor that is unexpectedly complex. Being bite-sized, they can be prepared in a matter of minutes. And if you've ever gotten them at a restaurant, you probably already know blistering them is the ideal way to prepare padrón peppers. Not only is it quick, but the charring brings out more of their natural smokiness, tempers the green pepper bitterness, and adds depth through browning. And to get there, all you have to do is nothing at all.

The key to perfect blistering on padrón peppers is leaving them alone. Because padróns cook so quickly, you want to maximize the contact with your hot pan to develop as much charring as possible before they overcook. So when they go in the hot pan, don't touch them for a minute, which will ensure they develop plenty of blistering on at least one side. After that, you can start tossing and turning them in the pan to make sure they get more evenly cooked, but if you move them too much to start, you'll lose out on the heat being concentrated in one spot long enough to develop a deep, blistered char.