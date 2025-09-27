The Soda Fountain Classic You've Never Thought To Eat For Breakfast

Breakfast should never be boring. It's the most important meal of the day, after all, so don't settle for the same old cereal or oatmeal. Instead, shake things up with a fun waffle recipe, a stack of inventive pancakes, or better yet, an updated version of a soda fountain classic: The banana split. Yes, you can eat dessert for breakfast, especially if it's been reworked with healthy ingredients. Best of all, it's incredibly easy to make a breakfast banana split.

All you need to do is slice a banana in half and lay it out on a plate or in a bowl, and fill the space between with a layer of fruit. Berries work best, but you can stick with the traditional pineapple and cherry combination, too. Try to use a ripe banana for the sweetest flavor, but make sure it isn't too soft because you don't want it to lose its structure. Save those for a no-bake banana split cake instead.

Next, swap the typical ice cream scoops for your favorite yogurt. You can use a strawberry or vanilla to make the dish more reminiscent of the original version, or you can stick to plain. Use Greek yogurt for a thicker consistency. Cottage cheese works well, too, or any plant-based option. Even a classic chia pudding or creamy oatmeal could work.