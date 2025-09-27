The Soda Fountain Classic You've Never Thought To Eat For Breakfast
Breakfast should never be boring. It's the most important meal of the day, after all, so don't settle for the same old cereal or oatmeal. Instead, shake things up with a fun waffle recipe, a stack of inventive pancakes, or better yet, an updated version of a soda fountain classic: The banana split. Yes, you can eat dessert for breakfast, especially if it's been reworked with healthy ingredients. Best of all, it's incredibly easy to make a breakfast banana split.
All you need to do is slice a banana in half and lay it out on a plate or in a bowl, and fill the space between with a layer of fruit. Berries work best, but you can stick with the traditional pineapple and cherry combination, too. Try to use a ripe banana for the sweetest flavor, but make sure it isn't too soft because you don't want it to lose its structure. Save those for a no-bake banana split cake instead.
Next, swap the typical ice cream scoops for your favorite yogurt. You can use a strawberry or vanilla to make the dish more reminiscent of the original version, or you can stick to plain. Use Greek yogurt for a thicker consistency. Cottage cheese works well, too, or any plant-based option. Even a classic chia pudding or creamy oatmeal could work.
Use yogurt for a healthy banana split
The most important part of any banana split is the toppings — and this is where you can get really creative. Add as much fruit as you want and chop up some of your favorite nuts to scatter on top. Walnuts are a classic, but peanuts and pecans work too. It's also a great idea to add some granola or cereal, as you want the textures to be as varied as possible. Yogurt is a little more flimsy than ice cream, so you might need that extra bite.
As for sauces, stick to nutritious options like nut butters, easy homemade jams, and natural sweeteners like agave syrup, real maple syrup, and honey. They'll be easier to drizzle if you warm them up slightly. A little Nutella never hurt anyone, if you're a hazelnut fan, and we won't tell if you sneak on some dark chocolate. It's a bit like building a parfait but a lot more fun, and it's a great option for kids.