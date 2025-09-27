This Style Of Sake Will Last The Longest In The Fridge

When your plane lands in Japan, one of the first things a foodie must do is visit the historic Fushimi district for a taste of sake. Depending on the bottle you buy and the exact distilling technique, you'll experience a diverse range of flavors, from sweet to earthy or even sharp tasting. Of course, before you crack open all the bottles you buy, you probably want to know which sake lasts the longest. The answer is junmai, which is one of the purest types of sakes you can buy.

To understand why, you need to go back to basics and look at how sake is made. Sake is usually separated into two categories: Regular sake (futsushu), and premium or pure sake (junmai-shu). In regular sake, brewers usually enhance the flavors off the production line by adding a bit of distilled alcohol (also called brewer's alcohol), sugar, and acid. But junmai doesn't contain any added alcohol. True to its name, this type of finished rice wine must be made with just four basic ingredients: Rice, water, yeast, and koji (a fermented rice variety).

Now, junmai sakes — as in just "junmai," and not "junmai ginjo" or "junmai daiginjo" — are known for their higher acidity. This provides a sharper flavor to your drink, while also allowing it to stay fresher for longer. The acidic environment makes the sake inhospitable to most kinds of harmful bacteria; with the alcohol, you can leave it open in the fridge for up to a month (and possibly beyond).