Think Twice Before Ordering This Seemingly Reliable Veggie At Cracker Barrel

As nostalgic as stepping into a Cracker Barrel might seem, we regret to report that some side dishes should be completely avoided as you tuck into plates of biscuits and gravy and turkey dinners. One of the perks of Cracker Barrel orders means that you can customize your meals with your selected sides. You'd think you can't go wrong by wanting to add a bit of color to your plate with a choice of carrots, but you may want to pause. Not only is this presentation lackluster, this serving of cooked baby carrots could very well be soggy, sad, and devoid of that toothy crunch a well-cooked carrot should carry. Instead, the texture of these small carrots could be compared to poorly-made mashed potatoes.

Unlike a plate of well-seasoned roasted carrots, these ones don't carry much flavor. Diners may start reaching for salt and pepper to flavor their side dishes to make them more palatable. And we aren't the only ones who have been disappointed in this order, either. "The carrots used to be flavorful back in the day," added another diner on Trustpilot. "Not sure how you mess up carrots."