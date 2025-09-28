Think Twice Before Ordering This Seemingly Reliable Veggie At Cracker Barrel
As nostalgic as stepping into a Cracker Barrel might seem, we regret to report that some side dishes should be completely avoided as you tuck into plates of biscuits and gravy and turkey dinners. One of the perks of Cracker Barrel orders means that you can customize your meals with your selected sides. You'd think you can't go wrong by wanting to add a bit of color to your plate with a choice of carrots, but you may want to pause. Not only is this presentation lackluster, this serving of cooked baby carrots could very well be soggy, sad, and devoid of that toothy crunch a well-cooked carrot should carry. Instead, the texture of these small carrots could be compared to poorly-made mashed potatoes.
Unlike a plate of well-seasoned roasted carrots, these ones don't carry much flavor. Diners may start reaching for salt and pepper to flavor their side dishes to make them more palatable. And we aren't the only ones who have been disappointed in this order, either. "The carrots used to be flavorful back in the day," added another diner on Trustpilot. "Not sure how you mess up carrots."
An instance in which veggies are best left to the side
On Reddit, one Cracker Barrel customer also noted the flavorless carrots and recalled a time when the carrots were actually buttery and sweet. This led to the speculation that either the recipe or the preparation of the side dish must have changed. "The last two times I've ordered food to go and tried carrots both times. They have not been good. They aren't tender, there is no sweetness, and it just doesn't taste right." Another Redditor chimed in that the carrots were once made on the stovetop and now are oven-baked to save time.
Thankfully, hash brown casserole, turnip greens, mac and cheese, and cornbread muffins are still better choices to help scoop up those last morsels of your main entree. If do you have a craving for carrots, you might be better off placing bets on your own home cooking and whipping up a honey-glazed carrot recipe: made with carrots, brown sugar or honey, butter, and salt from scratch in the comfort of your kitchen.