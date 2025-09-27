Why We've Been Tossing Spilled Salt Over Our Shoulder For Centuries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Strange habits are nothing new to the human race. Whether it's knocking on wood to avoid bad luck or never walking underneath a ladder, we have passed down small superstitions from generation to generation, sometimes without ever knowing why or even thinking to question the motive. Italians believe it's bad luck to spill salt or even olive oil, but there are deeper meanings rooted in history to explain why many cultures around the world share the same reverence for salt. In the book "A History of Food," author Maguelonne Toussaint-Samat says that we can trace the origins of our superstitious habits around salt back to salt's original purposes. Salt "purifies and protects food from corruption and putrefaction ... since it comes from the sea, the primordial source of all life," writes Toussaint-Samat.

Toussaint-Samat notes that for the ancient Greeks and in Japanese and Eastern Mediterranean cultures, salt and the art of hospitality were closely intertwined. The grave error of spilling salt "means the breaking of that bond [of hospitality] and the lapsing of protection on high." To counteract this holy mishap, the spiller must toss a pinch of the salt "three times over [their] left shoulder, towards the evil spirits lurking in wait behind [them]." This perception of spilled salt as a bad omen was so prevalent that Leonardo da Vinci even included it in his famed painting of the "Last Supper," in which Judas' elbow has knocked over a small container of salt, foreshadowing his betrayal.