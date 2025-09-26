How Long You Should Microwave Ice Cream To Soften It Up
We've all been there. You get a late-night craving for something sweet and remember the tub of cookies and cream in the freezer. Bad news: The ice cream is rock hard, and your frantic scraping rewards you with unsatisfying slivers.
In a situation like this, you'll want the quickest option for softening ice cream, which is in the microwave. But don't go hitting that start button just yet. To avoid ending up with a melted mess, the first thing you need to do is change the microwave power setting. Leaving it on maximum will give you a melted exterior with an inside that's still frozen. Set it to about 30% power, and microwave in 10-second bursts.
The total time needed will depend on your microwave and the amount of ice cream you are softening, but you'll be looking at as little as 30 to 60 seconds. Just don't be tempted to do it all in one go. Check the texture after every 10 seconds, and stop as soon as you can scoop out the amount you need.
Alternative methods for softening ice cream
If your patience can hold out a little longer, there are alternative options for softening ice cream that provide a more even consistency. The safest option is to let it defrost slightly in the fridge. You'll need around 30 minutes, but the cool temperature ensures that your mint chip is going to soften more evenly. A faster version of this is to leave the tub on the counter for 15 minutes, but on a hot day, you might find the ice cream around the outside turns soupy before the rest is ready to scoop.
If you want to soften only a small portion rather than the whole tub, reach for a sharp knife. Run the knife under hot water, and then make crisscross cuts across the top of the ice cream and scoop out what you need. The knife might require another warm-up or two during the process.
For making a treat like ice cream sandwiches, you need something that's more spreadable than scoopable. This is where a stand mixer comes into play. The blades work quickly to break down the hard sections before the ice cream melts, while also incorporating air for a smoother texture — ready to squish between your favorite cookies.