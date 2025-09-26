How Long You Should Microwave Ice Cream To Soften It Up

We've all been there. You get a late-night craving for something sweet and remember the tub of cookies and cream in the freezer. Bad news: The ice cream is rock hard, and your frantic scraping rewards you with unsatisfying slivers.

In a situation like this, you'll want the quickest option for softening ice cream, which is in the microwave. But don't go hitting that start button just yet. To avoid ending up with a melted mess, the first thing you need to do is change the microwave power setting. Leaving it on maximum will give you a melted exterior with an inside that's still frozen. Set it to about 30% power, and microwave in 10-second bursts.

The total time needed will depend on your microwave and the amount of ice cream you are softening, but you'll be looking at as little as 30 to 60 seconds. Just don't be tempted to do it all in one go. Check the texture after every 10 seconds, and stop as soon as you can scoop out the amount you need.