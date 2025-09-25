Why You Might Not Want To Use A Meat Thermometer When Cooking Hot Dogs

People use the phrase "as American as apple pie," but if we had to rank one food as quintessentially American, it would be the hot dog. Backyard BBQs usually have both hamburgers and hot dogs, but for how inexpensive they are and how easily they cook, hot dogs are the king of summertime gatherings, as well as an easy way to add protein to a quick meal. They are simple to heat up, but out of all our tips you need when cooking hot dogs, the most important may be to avoid piercing the skin with a sharp meat thermometer needle.

While it may feel appropriate to use a meat thermometer to check the temperature of a hot dog, it's really not necessary, and might even have a negative impact on the hot dog. Primarily, checking the internal temperature of a hot dog is unnecessary from a food safety standpoint. Hot dogs are packaged and sold already fully cooked, so in theory, you could eat them cold, straight out of the packaging, though they might not be as delicious. However, poking a hole in the casing of the dog is almost guaranteed to let the juices escape from the hot dog, leading to a drier, tougher frankfurter, so it's best not to stab the sausage with a thermometer.