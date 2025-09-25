These Cozy Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls Start With Easy Store-Bought Shortcuts
The fall season ushers in a time to enjoy all things cozy and warm. Cinnamon rolls are a delight any time of year, but especially so with a little help from your favorite store-bought brand. Infuse your next batch of semi-homemade cinnamon rolls by adding pumpkin spice seasoning into the mix. Taking a cue from the viral TikTok upgrade to store-bought cinnamon rolls, you can also douse these sweets with a splash of pumpkin-spiced creamer for even more comforting taste and texture.
Adding your favorite seasoning blend, like McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice, will bring out festive flavors in any store-bought cinnamon rolls. It's as simple as sprinkling a small amount of the spices over your rolls prior to baking or adding it to the frosting that you spread on top once the rolls come out of the oven. Alternatively, you can combine a portion of freshly ground pumpkin pie spice with pumpkin puree to either fill and re-roll the sweets or spread on top before you bake them.
As far as creamer, this TikTok hack is a useful way to add more richness to your store-bought rolls. Whether poured over the top of your rolls or added to the bottom of the dish, there are so many delicious grocery store pumpkin spice creamers to choose from. Depending on how much you love all things pumpkin spice, you can make this addition to your store-bought rolls as basic or decadent as you wish.
Tips for preparing perfect pumpkin cinnamon rolls
Between choosing your preferred brand of store-bought cinnamon rolls, pumpkin spice seasonings, and creamer, there's a lot to consider. Keep in mind that not all pumpkin spice items taste exactly alike and, as such, it would be wise to select store-bought items with which you are already familiar. If you really want to drive home the pumpkin spice flavor while keeping your ingredients organic, try matching a package of Immaculate Baking Organic Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls with 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer.
In addition to the basics of creamers and cinnamon rolls, you can also try bulking up your toppings with a spread of store-bought canned pumpkin puree that you've mixed into a package of cream cheese frosting. You can also keep things lighter by mixing some spices and brown sugar into the pumpkin puree before adding it as a topping. For a truly luxurious topping, you'll want a rich and creamy frosting or icing, which you can create either with the package provided alongside your store-bought cinnamon rolls or by preparing a recipe from scratch.
Try other fun and festive fall toppings like chopped nuts. Candied pecans or walnuts would make a great pairing to your pumpkin-infused cinnamon rolls, as would a sprinkle of cinnamon-flavored granola or a homemade streusel topping. While store-bought rolls take most of the guesswork out of this autumnal sweet, you can let your imagination run wild with plenty of added pumpkin goodness.