These Cozy Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls Start With Easy Store-Bought Shortcuts

The fall season ushers in a time to enjoy all things cozy and warm. Cinnamon rolls are a delight any time of year, but especially so with a little help from your favorite store-bought brand. Infuse your next batch of semi-homemade cinnamon rolls by adding pumpkin spice seasoning into the mix. Taking a cue from the viral TikTok upgrade to store-bought cinnamon rolls, you can also douse these sweets with a splash of pumpkin-spiced creamer for even more comforting taste and texture.

Adding your favorite seasoning blend, like McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice, will bring out festive flavors in any store-bought cinnamon rolls. It's as simple as sprinkling a small amount of the spices over your rolls prior to baking or adding it to the frosting that you spread on top once the rolls come out of the oven. Alternatively, you can combine a portion of freshly ground pumpkin pie spice with pumpkin puree to either fill and re-roll the sweets or spread on top before you bake them.

As far as creamer, this TikTok hack is a useful way to add more richness to your store-bought rolls. Whether poured over the top of your rolls or added to the bottom of the dish, there are so many delicious grocery store pumpkin spice creamers to choose from. Depending on how much you love all things pumpkin spice, you can make this addition to your store-bought rolls as basic or decadent as you wish.