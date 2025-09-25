The Only Times You Should Use The Highest Heat Setting On An Electric Stove
Without the visual cues of a gas stove's flame, it can be a bit tough to gauge just how hot an electric stove gets — and you might be tempted to turn the dial on high for good measure. However, whether your stove's gas or electric, it's best to proceed with caution. According to Chef Randy Feltis, date night cookbook author and co-creator of husband-and-wife duo, @KatherineWants, there are certainly times when you need to bring the heat — on high, that is. But overall, it depends on the cooking application. "You should use the highest setting when you are bringing pasta water to a boil, searing off a steak in a cast iron pan, reducing a sauce, and/or getting the moisture out of mushrooms," the cooking expert told Tasting Table.
The high setting is ideal for fast cooking times or boiling, where you'll be watching the pot or pan as the stove heats its components vigorously. For most other occasions, though, you'll want to turn the dial down. "Anytime you walk away from the pan, you want it on low heat, just to be safe," Feltis explains. Compared to gas stovetops, electric stoves are quite convenient and energy-efficient. But they can take longer to cool down if used on high, increasing the risk of burning food if you're not careful to only use the setting for a good char on your mahi mahi or boiling water for a hearty homemade tofu pesto pasta.
More tips for cooking with the stove on high
Feltis, like many cooks, is a fan of high-heat cooking in the right applications. However, there are some things to watch out for when using the highest heat setting on the stovetop. "Some risks include burning your product or pan," he says, noting that nonstick pans can be susceptible to damage under high heat. So instead, reverse sear steak in a cast-iron (a pan known for its high heat retention capacity) using the highest stovetop setting, after you've cooked the steak in the oven. And the truth is, there are many foods you're probably cooking on too high heat — including eggs, fish, and even hamburgers. But the key is to use high heat wisely, so as not to burn your food to a crisp.
The highest setting on your stovetop is best used to seal in the juices and flavors of proteins like steak before transferring them to the oven. High heat also works great to char the exterior of a burger once it's almost cooked through, right before serving it. But if you try to cook a burger completely on high heat, you'll likely get a blackened patty with a raw interior. Instead, for cooking meat, fish, or veggies until tender, use lower settings like medium or medium-high. For cooking occasions like sautéing onions, turn the dial down further, giving your dish the low and slow heat treatment.