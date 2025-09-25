The Only Times You Should Use The Highest Heat Setting On An Electric Stove

Without the visual cues of a gas stove's flame, it can be a bit tough to gauge just how hot an electric stove gets — and you might be tempted to turn the dial on high for good measure. However, whether your stove's gas or electric, it's best to proceed with caution. According to Chef Randy Feltis, date night cookbook author and co-creator of husband-and-wife duo, @‌KatherineWants, there are certainly times when you need to bring the heat — on high, that is. But overall, it depends on the cooking application. "You should use the highest setting when you are bringing pasta water to a boil, searing off a steak in a cast iron pan, reducing a sauce, and/or getting the moisture out of mushrooms," the cooking expert told Tasting Table.

The high setting is ideal for fast cooking times or boiling, where you'll be watching the pot or pan as the stove heats its components vigorously. For most other occasions, though, you'll want to turn the dial down. "Anytime you walk away from the pan, you want it on low heat, just to be safe," Feltis explains. Compared to gas stovetops, electric stoves are quite convenient and energy-efficient. But they can take longer to cool down if used on high, increasing the risk of burning food if you're not careful to only use the setting for a good char on your mahi mahi or boiling water for a hearty homemade tofu pesto pasta.