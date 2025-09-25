Think Twice Before Ordering This Popular Seafood Appetizer At Red Lobster

Red Lobster is riding high on a wave of delicious, buttery success after its 2024 bankruptcy. The chain has revamped its menu, and sales have been improving throughout 2025. Things are looking up. Favorites like popcorn shrimp and hush puppies returned, and many staples remain, including Cheddar Bay biscuits. The fried calamari is still on the menu, but if we're being honest, it's one dish you might want to leave behind.

Fried calamari should be a no-brainer for a seafood restaurant. For reasons unexplained, Red Lobster's fried calamari has always been subpar. When we wrote about Red Lobster menu items you should think twice about, the issue was twofold: The breading was often limp, and the squid inside was both chewy and flavorless. The end result was underwhelming and unpleasant at best. Its only saving grace is the jalapeño ranch dipping sauce.

Reviews from several Red Lobster locations show that customer dissatisfaction is widespread. Complaints about the perceived lack of value are common, with diners noting how expensive the chain has become. The calamari is not immune to this critique. Some reviews criticized the $15.99 price tag for an appetizer that was once half that price. Diners have also compared the calamari's texture to rubber bands, which happens more often than you might think. There are multiple reasons to skip this dish.