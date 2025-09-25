'The Headless Horseman' Starts With An Egg White And Ends With The Most Impressive Fall Cocktail

For the culinary chef and the mixologist both, the shift into autumn is the most exciting change of season. Sure, there are wonderful seasonal foods in the springtime and the winter, and it's always fun to see what folks declare "the cocktail of the summer" — but nothing quite matches the abundance of flavors that arrive come fall. If you're one of those folks who enjoys celebrating the arrival of fall with a hefty dose of pumpkin and warm spice, well, the Headless Horseman is the cocktail for you.

The standard Headless Horseman recipe brings together bourbon and pumpkin butter to make a silky drink. It may sound a bit strange, but pumpkin butter is actually a secret ingredient for easy fall drinks. With just a spoonful, it adds a creamy texture, a bit of sweetness, and a healthy dose of those pumpkin spices — and in no place is it on better display than in the Headless Horseman cocktail. The drink begins with an egg white shaken until foamy before adding bourbon, lemon juice, triple sec, ice, and a touch of pumpkin butter to the mix.

Up until the addition of the pumpkin butter, this cocktail is pretty close to a classic frothy whiskey sour, but that one ingredient transforms the drink — giving it an extra creamy smoothness, a delicate depth, and an aroma that is delightfully autumnal. But if that isn't enough for you, there are ways you can give this drink an extra seasonal spin.