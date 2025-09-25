Transform Ordinary Store-Bought Cookie Dough With One Unexpected Ingredient

Few culinary experiences can top the simple joy of pulling freshly baked cookies out of a warm oven, but making chocolate chip cookies from scratch is not always an option. Thanks to store-bought cookie dough, we have the easy comfort of sweetness ready to bake and serve upon demand. And as with any pre-made ingredient, the instructions found on the label do not have to be written in stone.

Store-bought cookie dough can be upgraded in such a way that friends and family think you spent time whipping up the treats yourself. All you need is a bit of spice to change chocolate chip cookies forever.

Just as cayenne pepper adds a delicious kick to chocolate bark, a pinch of the powder can transform store-bought cookie dough. The contrast of the heat in the sweet dough can emphasize the tasting notes of chocolate in pre-made recipes, and a pinch of cayenne powder in basic sugar cookies can draw out their buttery and caramel notes.