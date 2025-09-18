These Small Appliances Sold At Aldi Were Just Recalled For A Serious Fire Hazard
Aldi shoppers should check their kitchens, because about 21,690 Ambiano Cotton Candy Makers have just been recalled for fire risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the machines' heating elements can ignite sugar if used without the included receptacle. The recall covers both red and teal models with the number 836098 on the bottom of the unit. The machines were sold nationwide at Aldi between August 2024 and September 2024 for about $15.
Wuensche USA has logged 12 reports of sparking or fire, though no injuries so far. Customers should unplug and stop using the cotton candy makers immediately and return them to Aldi for a full refund. Shoppers can also email the manufacturer with a photo of the cut power cord and model number to claim reimbursement. Safety officials emphasize immediate action to reduce risk.
Sugar is sweet, and it's also a flammable, combustible compound, and small, off-brand appliances have often failed to manage that risk. When heated past its melting point, it becomes liquid fuel, and in powder form, sugar dust is explosively flammable. So perhaps it's best to make cotton candy at home without a machine.
A history of recalls and how to handle a fire
Recalls on dangerous home appliances are as old as dangerous appliances being in homes. In past decades, toasters, coffee makers, and ranges have been frequently recalled for frayed cords, faulty wiring, or overheating parts. In more recent years, regulations have become stricter, forcing manufacturers to put more effort into ensuring the safety of consumers. Still, recalls have continued on items like air fryers and pressure cookers, with some small appliances being pulled off shelves due to overheating, sparking, or electrical faults.
Home cooking causes over 100,000 residential fires every year, according to NFPA Research, and often, these fires are the result of cooking devices being left unattended. So, it's important to keep an eye on your appliances. And, if one does catch fire, your best course of action is to unplug it if it's safe, keep the lid closed if food is inside, and avoid throwing water or grease. A small kitchen fire extinguisher or even a box of baking soda can smother flames quickly. Fire blankets are another good choice for kitchens, because they fold up small but cover a stove-sized area easily. It's also important that all household members are educated and trained in fire safety and procedure. Awareness and prompt returns are the simplest defenses.