These Small Appliances Sold At Aldi Were Just Recalled For A Serious Fire Hazard

Aldi shoppers should check their kitchens, because about 21,690 Ambiano Cotton Candy Makers have just been recalled for fire risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the machines' heating elements can ignite sugar if used without the included receptacle. The recall covers both red and teal models with the number 836098 on the bottom of the unit. The machines were sold nationwide at Aldi between August 2024 and September 2024 for about $15.

Wuensche USA has logged 12 reports of sparking or fire, though no injuries so far. Customers should unplug and stop using the cotton candy makers immediately and return them to Aldi for a full refund. Shoppers can also email the manufacturer with a photo of the cut power cord and model number to claim reimbursement. Safety officials emphasize immediate action to reduce risk.

Sugar is sweet, and it's also a flammable, combustible compound, and small, off-brand appliances have often failed to manage that risk. When heated past its melting point, it becomes liquid fuel, and in powder form, sugar dust is explosively flammable. So perhaps it's best to make cotton candy at home without a machine.